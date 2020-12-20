Julio Jones Among 4 Falcons Starters Ruled Out vs. Tom Brady

The Falcons released their final injury report headed into Week 15’s matchup against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccanneers and Atlanta will be down a few key players.

Star wideout Julio Jones is still battling a hamstring injury and will not play for a second-straight week. Starting safety Ricardo Allen is still out due to a concussion and won’t be able to return until he clears testing protocols. And rookie DT Marlan Davidson is having an unlucky season spending most of his time sitting out.

Falcons Final Week 15 Injury Report

FULL PARTICIPATION

FB Keith Smith (neck)

LB Mykal Walker (shoulder)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

WR Calvin Ridley (foot)

DE Steven Means (hand)

G James Carpenter (groin) QUESTIONABLE

DE Jacob Tuioti-Mariner (elbow)

DT Grady Jarrett (groin)

NO PARTICIPATION

WR Julio Jones (hamstring) OUT

DT Marlon Davidson (knee) OUT

CB Darqueze Dennard (quad) OUT

S Ricardo Allen (concussion) OUT

T Kaleb McGary (personal matter) QUESTIONABLE

RB Todd Gurley (rest)

Julio Jones Might Be Sidelined for Rest of Season

Jones missed his third game of the season last Sunday due to a hamstring injury.

He first injured his hamstring in Week 1 and since then, he reinjured it in Week 11 and it has only gone downhill from there. Interim head coach Raheem Morris will have to make a choice as to whether or not he will want to keep Jones sidelined for the remainder of the season or not.

If the Falcons choose to keep Jones sidelined, the All-Pro wide receiver would finish the 2020 season with 51 catches for 771 yards and three touchdowns, a career-high 75 percent catch rate, and 11.3 yards per target. This would mark the first season in six years that Jones wouldn’t break 1,000 receiving yards.

At 4-9 on the season, the Falcons are officially out of the playoff race, so it wouldn’t make sense for Jones to risk a more serious injury by finishing out the season. Also, with Jones sidelined, it would give third-year receiver Calvin Ridley a chance to over achieve his goal of 1,000 yards this season.

