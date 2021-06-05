Ex-Falcons QB Confirms Julio Jones Wanted To Go ‘Months Ago’

It’s no secret Julio Jones wants out of Atlanta, in fact, it has been in the back of his mind for months.
Former Atlanta Falcons quarterback, Kurt Benkert, confirmed a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler that said, “If traded, Julio Jones wants to go to a contender, as most big-name players want, but one other thing I’ve heard intrigues: A big-armed QB that can deliver the deep ball. Jones wants to outrun DBs and get underneath the ball.”
But Jones being done with losing and with Matt Ryan isn’t anything new, according to Benkert, who said that Jones told his Twitch chat that “months ago.”
Julio told my twitch chat this months ago. Perks of the channel 😂 https://t.co/UtEl04Ioc6
— Kurt Benkert 👻 (@KurtBenkert) June 5, 2021
Two QBs Jones is Interest in Playing With
Both the Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans have repeatedly been linked to a potential Falcons trade for the seven-time Pro Bowl receiver.
This makes sense as Russell Wilson and Ryan Tannehill are two of the top deep-ball passers in the league. Wilson and Jones have already discussed playing together while several Titans players have been trying to recruit Jones themselves, including top wideout AJ Brown.
While both teams are well equipped and check Jones’ box as contenders next season, it’s going to come down to what each team has to offer.
The Falcons’ asking price is hefty. They would like a first-round pick, plus a player. They also don’t plan on helping out with paying any of the $38 million dollars left on Jones’ contract.
Key Reports About the Julio Jones’ Trade Saga
Here are all of the key recent reports regarding the Julio Jones rumors summed up:
- Shannon Sharped on FOX’s Undisputed called Jones live, where Jones said he’s “out of there” and shut down the Dallas Cowboys trade rumors.
- Jones requested a trade prior to the 2021 NFL Draft, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The Falcons began “listening” to trade offers but nothing came about it.
- The Falcons were originally asking for a future first-round pick in exchange for Jones, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. However, the Falcons were only getting second-round offers until Thursday, May 28th.
- Atlanta has received several offers, including a first-round pick offer, per ESPN’s Diana Russini. The pick is for next year’s 2022 NFL Draft.
- Schefter also reported that the Falcons prefer to send Jones to an AFC team but will look for “the best value in either conference.”
- Jones believes Matt Ryan has lost his deep ball, according to NBC Sports’ Michael Hollen.
- Jones’ trade destinations wishlist includes two teams: the New England Patriots and Tennesee Titans, per NBA Sports’ Chris Simms.
- Julio Jones and Seahawks’ Russell Wilson have recently discussed playing together, ESPN reported.
- Nobody knows when exactly Julio Jones will get traded but there is no rush, per NFL Network.
- Everyone is giving the Falcons time to think about it, NFL insider Josina Anderson reported
