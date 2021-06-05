Ex-Falcons QB Confirms Julio Jones Wanted To Go ‘Months Ago’

It’s no secret Julio Jones wants out of Atlanta, in fact, it has been in the back of his mind for months.

Former Atlanta Falcons quarterback, Kurt Benkert, confirmed a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler that said, “If traded, Julio Jones wants to go to a contender, as most big-name players want, but one other thing I’ve heard intrigues: A big-armed QB that can deliver the deep ball. Jones wants to outrun DBs and get underneath the ball.”

But Jones being done with losing and with Matt Ryan isn’t anything new, according to Benkert, who said that Jones told his Twitch chat that “months ago.”

Julio told my twitch chat this months ago. Perks of the channel 😂 https://t.co/UtEl04Ioc6 — Kurt Benkert 👻 (@KurtBenkert) June 5, 2021

Two QBs Jones is Interest in Playing With

Both the Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans have repeatedly been linked to a potential Falcons trade for the seven-time Pro Bowl receiver.

This makes sense as Russell Wilson and Ryan Tannehill are two of the top deep-ball passers in the league. Wilson and Jones have already discussed playing together while several Titans players have been trying to recruit Jones themselves, including top wideout AJ Brown.

While both teams are well equipped and check Jones’ box as contenders next season, it’s going to come down to what each team has to offer.

The Falcons’ asking price is hefty. They would like a first-round pick, plus a player. They also don’t plan on helping out with paying any of the $38 million dollars left on Jones’ contract.

Key Reports About the Julio Jones’ Trade Saga

Here are all of the key recent reports regarding the Julio Jones rumors summed up:

