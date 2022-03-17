Kyle Pitts’ Deleted Cryptic Tweet Sends Fans Into Frenzy

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts deleted a tweet that has sent NFL fans into quite the frenzy amid Deshaun Watson trade rumors.

“It’s about to get scary in Atlanta…,” Pitts wrote on Twitter before deleting it just a few minutes later.

Have to wonder if someone perhaps just informed Kyle Pitts to delete that tweet lol. pic.twitter.com/tkXAD671Sd — Miles Garrett (@MilesGarrettTV) March 17, 2022

But what exactly was he referring to?

According to Pitts, it was about the Falcons’ most recent signing of cornerback Casey Hayward.

This is what I was talking about! My dawg back home 🤟🏾 @show_case29 https://t.co/zEGI3g1TXH — Kyle Pitts👑 (@kylepitts__) March 17, 2022

But according to several NFL fans, that is not the message he was conveying.

One fan doesn’t believe Pitts made the tweet only for Hayward.

Kyle Pitts did not tweet that it was about to get scary in Atlanta then delete it only for it to be about a CB2 in Casey Hayward — #1 Kittle Fan (@kittlefacts) March 17, 2022

If that were the case, then he could have made things less frantic with this tweet:

Kyle Pitts should just tweet out, "I'm a big Casey Hayward fan" — Ian Kenyon (@IanKenyonNFL) March 17, 2022

Even Falcons’ running back Mike Davis was shooting eyeballs at Pitts’ tweet:

Pitts Tells Fans to “Relax”

Pitts sent out another tweet telling fans to, “relax and breath” after receiving endless responses suggesting that his tweet was in regards to the Watson-Atlanta trade rumors.

Let’s relax and take a breath 😂😂😂 — Kyle Pitts👑 (@kylepitts__) March 17, 2022

But why delete the original tweet if it had absolutely nothing to do with Watson?

It’s true Pitts might be ecstatic about Hayward coming to Atlanta but it’s also worth noting that Hayward, A.J. Terrell, Kyle Pitts and Deshaun Watson are represented by the same NFL agent: David Mulugheta, as reported by PFF’s Ari Meirov with some proof.

New #Falcons CB Casey Hayward teams up with AJ Terrell in Atlanta. They share the same agent — David Mulugheta — who also represents Deshaun Watson. pic.twitter.com/s3rOt81wyM — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 17, 2022

If Watson is coming to Atlanta it would make sense that Pitts would be one of the first to know considering they share the same agent, which is making fans and analysts wonder if his agent made him delete it.

Watson Is Feeling the Love: Report

In more Watson news, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler shares the latest update that says, “Falcons have stood strong in Deshaun Watson process and Watson has felt the love as far as team’s plan and recruitment, with many people reaching out.”

He reports that by Watson heading to Atlanta, the team will “load up” with cap space in 2023 for the long run and can add “free agent pieces” in the meantime.

As of this afternoon the #Panthers #Saints and #Falcons hadn't been eliminated. Saints have been firmly in mix. The chance to win big and win soon is high on Watson's priority list, and New Orleans offers that in short term. Panthers good roster, as well. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 17, 2022

Fowler also adds the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans have not been eliminated from the running.

As for the Browns, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported earlier on Thursday that they had been ruled out from Watson’s desired destinations.

Schefter was also the one to reveal that after preparing an “elaborate” presentation, the Falcons met with Watson on Wednesday, March 16. Watson left impressed and “torn over” which team to pick as his new home.

Falcons could have some sort of edge considering Flowery Branch is just up the road from where Watson grew up in Gainsville, Georgia. He also worked as a ball boy for the Falcons years ago where he developed a close relationship with Falcons’ owner Arthur Blank, who grew “fond of” Watson, per Schefter once again.

Watson initially requested a trade out of Houston last year but ended up not playing at all amid 22 civil lawsuits and 10 criminal complaints by women alleging sexual assault and misconduct.

A grand jury determined on Friday, March 11 that it would not indict Waston on criminal charges, however, he still has civil suits pending.

