Kyle Pitts Feels the Falcons Are ‘Pretty Interested’

It was only a few days ago that Peter King (NBC Sports) reported that the Atlanta Falcons are “leaning QB” with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Of course, the Falcons could be hinting at taking a quarterback to mask their true intentions. Or perhaps there is a QB they really like, except they aren’t sure he will be available, especially not after the San Francisco 49ers jumped ahead of them via trade.

Kyle Pitts Has His Pro Day (And Did Not Disappoint)

Regardless, the Falcons are in an enviable position at No. 4 because they can have first-pick from all the non-quarterbacks available in this draft. That includes University of Florida tight end Kyle Pitts, who had his Pro Day on Wednesday, along with fellow Florida Gators draft prospects. It’s safe to say that Pitts dazzled the NFL coaches, scouts and personnel executives on hand for the event.

For one, he ran a 4.44 40-yard dash (unofficially), which is otherworldly for his size (6-foot-five-plus, 245 pounds).

It wasn’t even a particularly well-executed heat, as noted by frequent NFL commentator (and former Pittsburgh Steelers safety) Ryan Clark:

If Kyle Pitts just ran 4.4 running sideways and crooked then my goodness dude can roll! — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) March 31, 2021

Moreover, his wingspan measured in the 100th percentile.

Kyle Pitts has a longer wingspan than any WR or TE in the NFL (83 3/8") in the last 20 years 🤯 Breaking DK Metcalf’s record 👀 pic.twitter.com/CTt8U0sEMT — PFF (@PFF) March 31, 2021

But that’s just a small part of the reason Pro Football Focus (PFF) is calling Pitts not just the best tight end in this class, but “the best receiver at any position.”

“He is the best pure tight end in this class, but if he had never played inline at all and was coming into the draft as a 6-foot-5, 245-pound ‘X receiver,’ he would be the best wide receiver available in a historically great class,” offers Sam Monson of PFF. “He would be seen as Calvin Johnson 2.0,” a reference to the Detroit Lions Hall of Famer, who was selected No. 2 overall in the 2007 Draft.

Kyle Pitts:

🔸 6' 5 5/8", 245 lbs

🔸 Wingspan: 83 3/8"

🔸 40-yard: 4.44 Calvin Johnson:

🔹 6'5", 239 lbs

🔹 Wingspan: 82"

🔹 40-yard: 4.35 pic.twitter.com/ZmjJaZAmZF — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) March 31, 2021

“Pitts earned a 96.2 PFF grade in 2020, the highest we have ever given to a pass-catcher over a single season,” adds Monson. “What makes Kyle Pitts so special is that he is arguably the first genuine ‘tweener’ [in a good way] to enter the league, making him close to the perfect passing weapon for today’s game. He already presents a constant personnel problem any time he is in the huddle, and the threat of where he could line up on any given play would be a permanent shadow cast over a defense all game long.”

Pitts: ‘I Feel Like [the Falcons] Are Pretty Interested’

If you’re a Falcons fan and you’re hyped up reading all of the above, you’ll be even more hyped when you hear—from Pitts—that Atlanta has been engaged in an ongoing dialogue with him.

As noted by Justin Felder, sports reporter at Fox 5 Atlanta, Pitts has already had “multiple” Zoom meetings with the Falcons. The two parties also spoke today and plan to “talk on Zoom again in the future.”

"I feel like they're pretty interested."

Here's #Gators tight end Kyle Pitts on the #Falcons, who are set to pick 4th in the NFL Draft 👀 https://t.co/NOg4ATFriA pic.twitter.com/BJVmOgXzZo — Justin Felder (@Justin_FOX5) March 31, 2021

Now imagine an Arthur Smith-led offense that features Matt Ryan throwing the ball to Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley and Pitts, with a second tight end, Hayden Hurst, creating that much more uncertainty for defenses. It’s one more reason why this appears to be a very good year for the Falcons to have a top five pick in the draft.

