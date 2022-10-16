Falcons Kyle Pitts Scores 1st TD on American Soil [WATCH]

On Sunday afternoon at Mercedes Benz Stadium, Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts scored his first NFL touchdown on American soil against the San Francisco 49ers.

During the third quarter, Pitts caught a 7-yard touchdown pass from Marcus Mariota to give the Falcons a 28-14 lead.

The wait is over, Kyle Pitts catches his first NFL touchdown in America and at MBS ‼️ 📺: FOX || NFL+ #SFvsATL || #DirtyBirds pic.twitter.com/C4ULGavB88 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 16, 2022

He capped it off by doing the “dirty bird” in the end zone to celebrate alongside rookie teammates Drake London and Tyler Allgeier.

The Falcons went on to beat the Niners 28-14 to improve 3-3 on the season.

However, Pitts ended the day with just 3 catches for 19 yards.

Pitts’ First TD Happened Last Season

Pitts has two career touchdowns so far.

His first one came last season in London against the New York Jets.

His touchdown came late in the first quarter against defensive lineman John Franklin-Meyers:

Kyle Pitts first NFL touchdown caps off a 92-yard drive‼️ 📺: NFLN | @kylepitts__ pic.twitter.com/k52D45KUsU — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 10, 2021

But that wasn’t the only exciting play Pitts made. Here’s a look at his one-handed snag:

Pitts finished that game with nine catches for 119 yards and a score, which doesn’t compare well to his total 13 catches for 169 yards that he was on the 2022 season so far.

While Pitts has finally scored a U.S. touchdown, fans are still waiting to see the same tight end that we saw last season.