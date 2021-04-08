Kyle Pitts Would Be ‘Absolutely Terrifying’ on Falcons Offense

“Who will the Atlanta Falcons take at No. 4 overall?” has been emphasized all week.

Falcons’ team reporter, Kelsey Conway, sat down with NFL analyst Mina Kimes to ask her thoughts on the Falcons draft situation.

Just like many of us, Kimes has no idea who the Falcons will take, calling their slot at 4th overall the “most intriguing” in this year’s draft.

“I’m going to be honest with you, I have absolutely no idea. That’s why I think it’s the most interesting pick in the draft. Every mock you look at seems to have a different answer,” Kimes said.

Kimes adds that San Francisco’s move up for a QB made it more “wide open.” If the Falcons don’t like the quarterbacks left on the board, they could look to Kyle Pitts or Ja’Marr Chase, or trade back.

Either way, the Falcons can’t really make the wrong move.

Kimes Backs Up the Falcons Drafting Kyle Pitts

One player who analysts can’t seem to get enough of is Kyle Pitts and that’s the player Kimes can see heading to Atlanta over another quarterback.

“The prospect of Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, Hayden Hurst, and Kyle Pitts on the field at the same time is absolutely terrifying,” Kimes explained. “As far as needs versus best player available goes, just last year, Kansas City ended up taking a running back. But it was reported, I’m not breaking news here, that they were interested in Henry Ruggs, the speedy wide receiver out of Alabama. That sounds crazy because they already have an insane group of wide receivers.

“I think given what we’ve seen in the NFL with the explosion in offense, sometimes doubling down on what you’re good at actually is the right approach. I would not fault Atlanta one bit if they took Kyle Pitts there and anyone who has seen Kyle Pitts highlights would understand why.”

Pitts would bring versatility to Atlanta as a tight end or wide receiver which is why he’s considered the draft’s “unicorn.” Falcons head coach Arthur Smith is a fan of running an offense featuring two tight ends, so between him and Hurst, Matt Ryan would have a dream team to work with.

Kyle Pitts is going to make an NFL team very happy pic.twitter.com/ZnZoN0EJ6Q — Blake Jewell (@BlakeJewellNFL) February 16, 2021

The Falcons Plan to Take the Best Player Available

Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson are expected to be the two players drafted first, leaving the Falcons still left to choose from a wide array of players.

Falcons’ general manager, Terry Fontenot, plans to take the “best player” available.

“In the draft, you’re going to take the best player,” Fontenot said via AtlantaFalcons.com. “You can’t be afraid to continue [to add] at every position. There’s not a position that you’re going to say, ‘Oh, we’re good there, we’re not going to draft there this year.’ That’s just what I believe. … We’re never going to be afraid to take a player at any position and build strength.”

In recent years, the Falcons have been known to hone in on their needs over the best talent on the board, which hasn’t impacted the club in the best way.

“You never want to reach for needs,” Fontenot added. “I think it’s cool listening to Ozzie Newsome tell stories about where there were certain players on the board, in certain areas, and they took the best player available, and he ends up taking Hall of Fame players as opposed to reaching for a need.”

With Lawrence and Wilson set to be off the board by No. 4, Pitts is arguably the best player to draft next.

