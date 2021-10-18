Falcons’ Lead WR Calvin Ridley, 2 Others Return to Practice

The Atlanta Falcons brought home their second win of the season from across the pound in Week 5 as they took down the New York Jets 27-20.

They even managed to pull off the victory without two of their top wide receivers in Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage.

Atlanta had a much-needed bye week in Week 6 but returned to Flowery Branch this Monday to prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

And head coach Arthur Smith announced that Ridley, who missed the London game ‘due to personal issues,’ would return to practice this week.

Falcons’ HC Arthur Smith announced that WR Calvin Ridley, who took time off for personal issues, is coming back to practice this week. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 18, 2021

D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution confirmed Schefter’s report with a photo of Ridley back to work.

#Falcons WR Calvin Ridley back with the team after missing a game to attend to “personal matters.” pic.twitter.com/wbijbkM7KE — D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) October 18, 2021

The Falcons Expect More From Ridley

Falcons coach Arthur Smith talked about Ridley’s performance so far this season during the post-game press conference following the team’s 34-30 loss to Washington.

“Up and down,” Smith said on Monday, Oct. 4. “We expect more and Calvin knows that. I’m not telling you anything I don’t tell the players. He’s one of our top guys and he’s one of our captains and nobody’s got higher expectations than he does for himself than we do. That’s why I call his number. I believe in Calvin, but like all of us, we can all play better.”

Despite having just one touchdown this season, Ridley currently leads the Falcons with 255 receiving yards and 27 receptions.

Two More Key Players Return to Practice

Ledbetter also reported that No. 2 wideout Russell Gage and defensive end Marlon Davidson also returned to practice.

#Falcons WR Russell Gage (ankle) is back at practice. — D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) October 18, 2021

#Falcons DT Marlon Davidson (ankle) is back at practice. — D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) October 18, 2021

Gage has been available for just two games this season because of an ankle injury. He hasn’t been much help to the offense this season with just five receptions for 28 yards and zero touchdowns. The good news is, he’s returning to a Falcons team––especially offense––that has looked better and better each week, so hopefully he can pop off soon.

As for Davidson, he also injured his ankle against the Giants in Week 2 and has four solo tackles and one sack on the season.