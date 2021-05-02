Top-Tier Louisville RB Among Falcons Undrafted Free Agent Signings

That is a wrap for the 2021 NFL Draft, but the fun doesn’t necessarily end there. There are several overlooked players left without contracts and the Atlanta Falcons are known to take full advantage of these undrafted free agent signings.

Some current Falcons who have found success in the NFL are long snapper Josh Harris, wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus, and tight end Jaeden Graham.

Below is an up-to-date list of the Falcons’ current UDFA signings.

UDFA Signings

RB Javian Hawkins, Louisville

S Marcus Murphy, Mississippi State

DE Eli Howard, Texas Tech

OL Joe Sculthorpe, NC State

OT Kion Smith, Fayetteville State

DT Zac Dawe, BYU

DE Alani Pututau, Adams State

WR Antonio Nunn, Buffalo

CB JR Pace, Northwestern

RB Caleb Huntley, Ball State

OG Ryan Neuzil, Appalachian State

S Dwayne Johnson, Jr., San Diego State

OL Bryce Hargrove, Pittsburgh

DE/LB Kobe Jones, Mississippi State

LB Erroll Thompson, Mississippi State

TE John Raine, Northwestern

QB Feleipe Franks, Arkansas

OT Jack Batho IV, South Dakota School of Mines

WR Austin Trammell, Rice

Hawkins’ Outstanding Career as a Cardinal

In a covid-19 plagued season, Hawkins opted out after eight games and declared for the NFL draft. He ended the season as Louisville’s leading rusher, rushing for 822 yards and seven touchdowns on 133 carries to average 6.2 yards per carry.

Before becoming a redshirt freshman, Hawkins rushed just twice for eight yards. But once coach Scott Satterfield stepped in the head coaching role, the 5-foot-9, 196-pound speed back found a spark. Hawkins’ 1,525 rushing yards that 2019 season ranked seventh in the nation and broke Howard Stevens’ single-season school rushing record by a running back. It also earned him All-ACC Second-Team honors.

Hawkins should be beyond excited to join an Atlanta Falcons team that is in full running back makeover mode with Todd Gurley, Ito Smith, and Brian Hill no longer in the lineup. The Falcons backfield depth chart currently looks like Mike Davis, Qadree Ollison, Tony Brooks, and Hawkins.

Atlanta Falcons 2021 Draft Picks

The Falcons selected a total of eight elite rookies for the 2021 NFL draft:

Round 1, pick 4 – Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

Round 2, pick 40 (from denver) – Richie Grant, S, UCF

Round 3, pick 68 – Jalen Mayfield, OT, Michigan

Round 4, pick 108 – Darren Hall, CB, San Diego State

Round 5, pick 148 – Ta’Quon Graham, DT, Texas

Round 5, pick 182 – Adetokunbo Ogundeji, DE, Notre Dame

Round 5, pick 183 – Avery Williams, CB, Boise State

Round 6, pick 187 – Frank Darby, WR, Arizona State

While many analysts projected the Falcons to take a QB with the first pick or somewhere else in the draft, that was not the case. Atlanta looked to free agency and signed veteran backup AJ McCarron and added undrafted Arkansas QB Feleipe Franks instead.