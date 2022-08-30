Falcons Make Final Cuts, Announce 53-Man Roster

The Atlanta Falcons cut their roster down to the league requirement of 53 players on Tuesday, August 30.
The players who hit the waivers could be picked up by other teams or re-signed to the Falcons’ practice squad as soon as Wednesday.
Here’s a list of all 27 players who didn’t make it through the final cuts:
Released:
WR Cameron Batson
TE Anthony Firkser
OL Jonotthan Harrison
ILB Nick Kwiatkoski
TE MyCole Pruitt
Waived:
DL Abdullah Anderson
DB Corey Ballentine
WR Stanley Berryhill
S Henry Black
OLB Jordan Brailford
DL Darrion Daniels
WR Frank Darby
TE Tucker Fisk
OL Colby Gossett
DB Matt Hankins
RB Caleb Huntley
WR KeeSean Johnson
OL Ryan Nuezil
RB Qadree Ollison
OL Justin Shaffer
S Teez Tabor
DL Derrick Tangelo
DL Nick Thurman
OL Tyler Vrabel
OL Leroy Watson
Waived/injured:
ILB Dorian Etheridge
FB John Raine
Falcons 53-Man Roster
The Falcons announced their “official” 53-man roster ahead of the 4 p.m. deadline and while this is Atlanta’s roster, for now, we could see it change a lot over the next few days.
Falcons’ 53-man roster as of Tuesday, August 30:
Quarterbacks
Marcus Mariota
Desmond Ridder
Running Backs
Cordarrelle Patterson
Damien Williams
Avery Williams
Tyler Allgeier
Fullbacks
Keith Smith
Wide Receiver
Drake London
Bryan Edwards
Olamide Zaccheaus
KhaDarel Hodge
Damiere Byrd
Jared Bernhardt
Tight Ends
Kyle Pitts
Parker Hesse
John FitzPatrick
Feleipe Franks
Offensive Line
Jake Matthews
Chris Lindstrom
Kaleb McGary
Matt Hennessy
Drew Dalman
Elijah Wilkinson
Jalen Mayfield
Germain Ifedi
Defensive Line
Grady Jarrett
Ta’Quon Graham
Anthony Rush
Marlon Davidson
Timothy Horne
Outside Linebackers
Ade Ogundeji
Lorenzo Carter
Arnold Ebiketie
DeAngelo Malone
Quinton Bell.
Inside Linebackers
Rashaan Evans
Mykal Walker
Troy Andersen
Nathan Landman
Deion Jones
Cornerbacks
A.J. Terrell
Casey Hayward
Dee Alford
Darren Hall
Isaiah Oliver
Mike Ford
Safeties
Richie Grant
Jaylinn Hawkins
Dean Marlowe
Erik Harris
Specials Teams
Kicker Younghoe Koo
Punter Bradley Pinion
Long Snapper Liam McCullough
The Lacrosse Player Makes the Cut
Ahead of Tuesday’s roster release, Falcons fans were calling on the team to keep the lacrosse player, Jared Bernhardt, on the team.
And they did.
The rookie wideout Jared Bernhardt made his case to land on the roster following solid performance in all of Atlanta’s preseason games against the Lions, Jets and Jaguars.
But his NFL debut is what really put Bernhardt on the map. With just under two minutes remaining, he leaped to snag a catch from rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder for a pivotal, game-winning touchdown on a fourth-and-nine play.
He finished the preseason hauling in five catches for 102 yards and a touchdown.
The Ferris State product comes to Atlanta with a unique background as he was a star lacrosse player at the University of Maryland before transferring to Ferris State to play quarterback.
Bernhardt played lacrosse for five seasons with the Terps, finishing his collegiate career as an all-time leader in career points with 290 and goals (202). He currently holds the Maryland program’s single-season records with points (99) and goals (71).
And just last year, Bernhardt won the Tewaaraton Award, a prestigious honor that is given to the best college lacrosse player in the country.
Bernhardt has just one college football season under his belt, but a notable one. After transferring to Ferris State, Bernhardt led the team to an undefeated season and won the Division II national title.
He finished the 2021 season with 1,322 passing yards and 11 passing touchdowns. He also led the ground game with 1,273 rushing yards and 23 rushing touchdowns.
His headlining college career caught the attention of Falcons scouts and he made the move to wide receiver following a tryout with the team.
