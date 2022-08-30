Falcons Make Final Cuts, Announce 53-Man Roster

The Atlanta Falcons cut their roster down to the league requirement of 53 players on Tuesday, August 30.

The players who hit the waivers could be picked up by other teams or re-signed to the Falcons’ practice squad as soon as Wednesday.

Here’s a list of all 27 players who didn’t make it through the final cuts:

Released:

WR Cameron Batson

TE Anthony Firkser

OL Jonotthan Harrison

ILB Nick Kwiatkoski

TE MyCole Pruitt

Waived:

DL Abdullah Anderson

DB Corey Ballentine

WR Stanley Berryhill

S Henry Black

OLB Jordan Brailford

DL Darrion Daniels

WR Frank Darby

TE Tucker Fisk

OL Colby Gossett

DB Matt Hankins

RB Caleb Huntley

WR KeeSean Johnson

OL Ryan Nuezil

RB Qadree Ollison

OL Justin Shaffer

S Teez Tabor

DL Derrick Tangelo

DL Nick Thurman

OL Tyler Vrabel

OL Leroy Watson

Waived/injured:

ILB Dorian Etheridge

FB John Raine

Falcons 53-Man Roster

The Falcons announced their “official” 53-man roster ahead of the 4 p.m. deadline and while this is Atlanta’s roster, for now, we could see it change a lot over the next few days.

Falcons’ 53-man roster as of Tuesday, August 30:

Quarterbacks

Marcus Mariota

Desmond Ridder

Running Backs

Cordarrelle Patterson

Damien Williams

Avery Williams

Tyler Allgeier

Fullbacks

Keith Smith

Wide Receiver

Drake London

Bryan Edwards

Olamide Zaccheaus

KhaDarel Hodge

Damiere Byrd

Jared Bernhardt

Tight Ends

Kyle Pitts

Parker Hesse

John FitzPatrick

Feleipe Franks

Offensive Line

Jake Matthews

Chris Lindstrom

Kaleb McGary

Matt Hennessy

Drew Dalman

Elijah Wilkinson

Jalen Mayfield

Germain Ifedi

Defensive Line

Grady Jarrett

Ta’Quon Graham

Anthony Rush

Marlon Davidson

Timothy Horne

Outside Linebackers

Ade Ogundeji

Lorenzo Carter

Arnold Ebiketie

DeAngelo Malone

Quinton Bell.

Inside Linebackers

Rashaan Evans

Mykal Walker

Troy Andersen

Nathan Landman

Deion Jones

Cornerbacks

A.J. Terrell

Casey Hayward

Dee Alford

Darren Hall

Isaiah Oliver

Mike Ford

Safeties

Richie Grant

Jaylinn Hawkins

Dean Marlowe

Erik Harris

Specials Teams

Kicker Younghoe Koo

Punter Bradley Pinion

Long Snapper Liam McCullough

The Lacrosse Player Makes the Cut

Ahead of Tuesday’s roster release, Falcons fans were calling on the team to keep the lacrosse player, Jared Bernhardt, on the team.

And they did.

The rookie wideout Jared Bernhardt made his case to land on the roster following solid performance in all of Atlanta’s preseason games against the Lions, Jets and Jaguars.

But his NFL debut is what really put Bernhardt on the map. With just under two minutes remaining, he leaped to snag a catch from rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder for a pivotal, game-winning touchdown on a fourth-and-nine play.

He finished the preseason hauling in five catches for 102 yards and a touchdown.

The Ferris State product comes to Atlanta with a unique background as he was a star lacrosse player at the University of Maryland before transferring to Ferris State to play quarterback.

Bernhardt played lacrosse for five seasons with the Terps, finishing his collegiate career as an all-time leader in career points with 290 and goals (202). He currently holds the Maryland program’s single-season records with points (99) and goals (71).

And just last year, Bernhardt won the Tewaaraton Award, a prestigious honor that is given to the best college lacrosse player in the country.

Bernhardt has just one college football season under his belt, but a notable one. After transferring to Ferris State, Bernhardt led the team to an undefeated season and won the Division II national title.

He finished the 2021 season with 1,322 passing yards and 11 passing touchdowns. He also led the ground game with 1,273 rushing yards and 23 rushing touchdowns.

His headlining college career caught the attention of Falcons scouts and he made the move to wide receiver following a tryout with the team.

