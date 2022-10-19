Marcus Mariota Becomes 2nd Falcons Player to Win Player of the Week

After struggling in back-to-back games, Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota redeemed himself against the San Francisco 49ers this past Sunday.

He finished the day 13 of 14 for 129 yards and two touchdowns through the air while adding 50 yards and another score on the ground.

And led the Falcons to a 28-14 victory.

His outstanding performance didn’t go unnoticed by the league as he was named Offensive NFC Player of the Week for his efforts.

Players of the Week – Week 6 AFC

Offense: QB Josh Allen, BUF

Defense: DL Quinnen Williams, NYJ

ST: K Dustin Hopkins, LAC NFC

Offense: QB Marcus Mariota, ATL

Defense: CB Tariq Woolen, SEA

ST: P Ryan Wright, MIN — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 19, 2022

Mariota became the second Falcons’ player to earn the prestigious award this season after Cordarrelle Patterson did it in Week 3.

However, the former Heisman winner is no stranger to the award as he won it four other times while he was with the Tennessee Titans.

Why Winning This Award Is Extra Special This Week

Being named Play of the Week a fifth time might not be too sentimental to some players but it certainly is for Mariota.

Sunday against the 49ers marked three years since Mariota was benched in Tennessee and lost his starting job to Ryan Tannehill.

But the Falcons gave him a second chance, which he knows not many veteran quarterbacks get in the league.

“I’m forever grateful for this organization to allow me to have that chance,” Mariota told reports after Sunday’s win. “Look across the league – a lot of guys in my situation don’t really get a second chance. For them to call me in and give me this opportunity to be a part of a young team means the world to me.”

Mariota’s first few starts have been far from perfect, which is no surprise to head coach Arthur Smith. However, he’s noticed how more comfortable Mariota has gotten each week while back in a starting role.

“He didn’t play for two and a half years,” Smith said. “So, it took a couple of games, and there are some things where you’re kind of rusty here and there, but I feel like every game he’s getting more comfortable.”