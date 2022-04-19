Marcus Mariota Has a Plan if Falcons Draft a QB

Marcus Mariota knows he isn’t guaranteed the job as starting quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons in 2022. Mariota knows the Falcons could still take a QB in the NFL draft, but he’s prepared for that outcome.

Mariota signed a two-year deal with the Falcons back in March, ostensibly to replace Matt Ryan. The latter had been traded to the Indianapolis Colts, so it looked like Mariota was being given the chance to revive a career gone stale after he lost the starting job with the Tennessee Titans to Ryan Tannehill.

Mariota’s time playing for Falcons’ head coach Arthur Smith in Tennessee only boosts the chances he’ll start this season. Yet, the Falcons own the eighth-overall pick and two selections in the second round, so general manager Terry Fontenot has three chances to take the franchise’s signal-caller of the future.

Mariota Ready for Any Eventuality

Speaking to NFL analyst Steve Wyche in an interview for the Falcons’ official website, Mariota explained how he views his situation in Atlanta: “There is nothing guaranteed. This is just an opportunity. I feel like I have never been handed anything and I’m excited for this.”

Mariota’s excitement is understandable. The 28-year-old’s career has plateaued somewhat since he arrived in the pros as the second pick in the 2015 draft.

Running Smith’s offense again can get Mariota back on track. It’s a system he knows, and the Falcons have already added a former Titan to Mariota’s supporting cast, in the form of tight end Anthony Firkser, who has caught a touchdown from this quarterback before:

Bringing this Marcus Mariota ➡️ Anthony Firkser connection to the 🅰️

Mariota has what he needs to succeed as a starter this time around, but he’s right not to take anything for granted. Not when Tannehill seized the reins when Smith was calling the plays for the Titans in 2019, leaving Mariota to spend the last two seasons as Derek Carr’s backup with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Having been usurped by a fellow quarterback once, Mariota is prepared for the same thing happening again. He told Wyche: “I’ve been in this situation before. It’s a ‘control what I can control,’ mindset. I have no ego. I can be an ear and listen. Teams are going to do what they’re going to do. If they do draft someone, I’ll give as much advice and knowledge as I can. If not, I’m ready to roll.”

Mariota playing mentor to a younger quarterback might work out nicely for the Falcons. Especially if he can lead by example for a rookie watching from the bench this year.

Mariota Ideal for Bridge Role

The scenario is a familiar one. Veteran quarterback takes snaps for a year while the highly touted future face of the franchise bides his time for a season.

Fontenot and Smith haven’t gone public with a similar plan, but it’s easy to see how the strategy could unfold in Atlanta. Not many of the top quarterbacks in this year’s draft class are considered immediately pro ready, but that could soon change for those willing to learn from the sidelines.

Mariota may ultimately be merely the bridge between Ryan, who started under center for 13 seasons from 2008, to the next era for the Falcons. One option for this scenario would involve Fontenot drafting Malik Willis.

It’s an idea put forward by Bleacher Report’s Maurice Moton, who described how “Mariota fills the bridge-gap role.” Willis has already visited with the Falcons, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

What makes Willis an intriguing pick for the Falcons is that he possesses a similar range of dual-threat skills to Mariota, skills highlighted by ESPN:

"Malik Willis is a magician!" The Liberty University QB has some of the best upside in this year's draft 🏈

The Falcons have also met with another running and throwing sensation from the collegiate ranks, North Carolina’s Sam Howell, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. They are also set to host Ole Miss standout Matt Corral, a visited reported by Pelissero’s colleague Ian Rapoport.

Obviously, there’s an element of due diligence about these visits. Fontenot and Smith wouldn’t be doing their jobs if they didn’t at least run the rule over this year’s rookie quarterbacks, even if only at a cursory level.

It’s also true the Falcons are entering a period of transition at football’s most important position, whether or not Mariota begins the season as the starter. The depth chart is thin, with only Feleipe Franks behind Mariota.

There’s room for another quarterback, whether that passer has to bide his time behind Mariota or listen to him for advice.