Ex-Falcons QB Gets Blasted on Twitter After Historic Loss

Former Atlanta Falcons and current Indianapolis Colts quarterback, Matt Ryan, can’t seem to catch a break.

On Sunday, December 18, the Colts blew a 33-0 lead against the Minnesota Vikings, losing 39-36 in overtime, which is now the largest comeback in NFL history.

Ryan, who has been around the league for 14 years and has already been a part of three other massive comebacks, was not too surprised by the blowout.

“I’ve played in this league a long time to know that a lot of different things can happen,” Ryan said in the post-game presser. “Anything can happen. You just have to keep your head down and keep going and find ways to make plays when they present themselves. It’s not much. It’s a handful of plays in a game. It’s three or four plays from an offensive perspective that we’ve got to find ways to execute, and it’s a win. We just didn’t make them.”

Twitter Takes Blowout Loss Out on Matt Ryan

NFL fans and more took to Twitter on Sunday to share their reactions and made many, many jokes.

“Whoever got a curse on Matt Ryan is one powerful b*tch,” famous comedian Crissle West wrote in a tweet.

whoever got a curse on matt ryan is one powerful bitch. — king crissle (@crissles) December 18, 2022

“Okay, Football Gods, you’ve had your fun…but hasn’t Matt Ryan suffered enough?” – television writer Dave Dameshek chimed in.

Okay, Football Gods, you've had your fun…but hasn't Matt Ryan suffered enough? — Dave Dameshek (@Dameshek) December 17, 2022

“Matt Ryan will ALWAYS be known for the WRONG reasons. I know he’s an MVP, he’s had a great career, and a great college career. However, those 2 games will NEVER be forgotten. What’s real, is what’s real,” a football fan wrote in regards to Ryan and the Falcons blowing a 28-3 lead in Super Bowl LI.

Matt Ryan will ALWAYS be known for the WRONG reasons. I know he's an MVP, he's had a great career, and a great college career. However, those 2 games will NEVER be forgotten. What's real, is what's real. — Ben Holloway (@BenDTSPodcast) December 18, 2022

“Matt Ryan is the main character in a series of horror films. He miraculously survives but his leads are always murdered,” Arizona Cardinals reporter Bo Brack tweeted.

Matt Ryan is the main character in a series of horror films. He miraculously survives but his leads are always murdered. — Bo Brack (@BoBrack) December 17, 2022

“It’s one thing having a reoccurring Tom Brady nightmares… but now Matt Ryan will routinely wake up in a cold sweat to Kirk Cousins shouting, “You like that!?!?,” – former NFL player-turned-analyst Rich Ohrneberger wrote in a tweet.

It's one thing having a reoccurring Tom Brady nightmares… but now Matt Ryan will routinely wake up in a cold sweat to Kirk Cousins shouting, "You like that!?!?" — Rich Ohrnberger (@ohrnberger) December 17, 2022

But the best one of all came from Ryan’s own wife, Sarah:

“What an incredible game between Argentina and France! Makes you totally forget about anything crazy that may have happened in the nfl yesterday.”