Matt Ryan Goes Viral for Unfortunate Piece of Falcons History: ‘Can’t Escape It’

Longtime Atlanta Falcons and current Indianapolis Colts quarterback, Matt Ryan, has officially been recognized in the Pro Football Hall after reaching a new milestone that only seven other QBs have done.

In Sunday’s 20–20 tie vs. the Houston Texans, Ryan notched 60,000 career passing yards and now the same football he used to do so is on display in Canton, Ohio.

But here’s the extremely unfortunate kicker––the football’s number is 283, which has NFL fans reminiscing on when Ryan and the Falcons blew a 28-3 lead to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI.

Not to mention that Brady also happens to lead the list of quarterbacks with the most passing yards at 84,732.

Matt Ryan's 60,000 career passing yards ball is now on display in Canton. Can't escape it 😅 @BRGridiron (via @ProFootballHOF) pic.twitter.com/FiJd6eHUME — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 15, 2022

Matt Ryan Wants His Super Bowl Win

After 14 seasons in Atlanta without a Super Bowl ring and an awkward exit over the offseason which led him to Indiana, Ryan no longer just wants to win games––he wants to win a Lombardi Trophy.

“At this stage of my career, that’s what I’m in it for,” Ryan said in a recent interview with ESPN.

While he’s on a mission to get his ring, the 28-3 blown that led to a tragic loss still lingers in the back of his head

“It sucks,” he said. “There’s no getting around it.”

But like any really good leader does, he continues to face it head-on and takes ownership of the mistakes that went down in the historic game.

“There’s a burden that comes with leadership,” he said. “And it’s taking ownership of success and failure. That’s something that can weigh on you, at times. It can be a heavy thing. But I’ve always embraced that. I understand the nature of how quarterbacks are judged.”

The Colts face Jacksonville on Sunday, which should result in an easy win and get Ryan and Indy back on track to their Super Bowl aspirations.

