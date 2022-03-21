Matt Ryan Joining AFC Contender in Trade from Falcons

Matt Ryan will no longer be the quarterback of the Atlanta Falcons after the 36-year-old agreed to be traded to the Indianapolis Colts. The decision brings to an end a tenure that began in 2008 but concluded with the Falcons making a very public but ultimately forlorn play for Deshaun Watson.

Ryan will now join the Colts in a deal that will send a third-round pick in this year’s draft to Atlanta in compensation. The swap was reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Dianna Russini and Chris Mortensen on Monday, March 21:

Compensation: a 2022 third-round pick, per sources. Deal officially agreed to. https://t.co/8B2PxPHAmu — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 21, 2022

It was the final day for the Falcons to make a decision on Ryan, who was due a roster bonus worth $7.5 million if he was still with the team at 4 p.m. ET.

ALL the latest Falcons news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Falcons newsletter here!

Ryan’s Fate Determined by Watson Pursuit

The Falcons hardly hid their pursuit of Watson. They were one of four teams, along with the New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns, who pitched the quarterback on leaving the Houston Texans.

Watson chose the Browns, immediately putting Ryan’s future into firm focus. There had been a report from Schefter and Mortensen that Ryan knew about the interest in Watson, but Ryan’s sister-in-law, Maggie Marshall Ryan, refuted this information:

Then he reported wrong… — Maggie Marshall Ryan (@MMRyan4) March 16, 2022

Ryan not knowing, or at least being caught off guard, by the Falcons’ attempts to land Watson made his own trade inevitable.

More to Follow.