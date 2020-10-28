Matt Ryan Reacts to Falcons Trade Rumors

With the NFL trade deadline right around the corner, rumors are spreading including one about the Falcons getting rid of their longtime quarterback, Matt Ryan.

After the Falcons’ loss to the Detroit Lions, Ryan was asked about the rumors surrounding him but made it clear it’s not what’s on his mind, though he hopes to stay in Atlanta.

“I’ve said it all along. I love Atlanta,” Ryan said via The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I want to be here. I want to be a part of this organization. I don’t worry about noise outside our building. I try to focus on week to week getting myself ready to go. I’ve said it, I want to be here and hopefully that will be the case.”

It Would Be Expensive to Trade Ryan

Come next fall, Ryan has a cap hit over $40 million. In 2022, hi contract has a potential out, but the dead cap hit is still way over $26 million.

Ryan sticking around isn’t such a bad thing. At 35 years old, he is still performing at an elite level, throwing for 2,181 yards and 12 touchdowns with a 73.6% passing rate.

In nine seasons as a Falcon, Ryan has thrown for 4,000 yards and topped 65 percent completion in all but one, while totaling 52,568 yards and 328 touchdown passes in his career. The Ice Mas has also made four Pro Bowls and earned himself an MVP and a Super Bowl appearance.

Falcons Owner Uncertain of Ryan’s Future

Falcons owner Arthur Blank made it clear that things need to change in Atlanta after firing Dan Quinn. When he was asked about Matt Ryan still at quarterback in the future, he said it’s not up to him.

“I love Matt, much like I love Dan, I love Thomas,” Blank said via ESPN. “Matt’s been a franchise leader for us, great quarterback; one of the leading quarterbacks in the last 13 years in the NFL. I hope he’s going to be part of our plans going forward. But that will be a decision that I won’t make.

“Matt has the ability to play at a very high level, even at this age. Whether that’s going to continue or not, I’m not sure. I appreciate his willingness to consider doing that and the level at what he’s played for us for 13 years, which has been incredible. So we’ll have to see. But then again, that’s going to be a decision, at the end of the day, that part of it will be up to the player; part of it will be up to the coaching staff. And whether or not Matt can keep himself together. God willing, he’ll be able to do that and play at the level that he’s capable of playing at.”

Raheem Morris Is A Fan of Ryan

Falcons interim coach, Raheem Morris is a big fan of Matty Ice.

While several players helped out with the Falcons’ first win of the season over the Falcons, Ryan and Julio Jones naturally stole the show. The two stars connected on an awesome 40-yard touchdown pass.

After the win, Morris praised Ryan and the incredible play the duo made. He also added a bit of humor and hinted that Ryan is staying in Atlanta.

“Matt Ryan is a scrambler,” Morris told local reporters. “He’s the guy. He’s the new-age quarterback. He’s no longer a pocket passer”

Since 2008, when the Falcons selected Ryan in the first round (3rd overall) he has been the face of the Atlanta Falcons and there’s no sign of Atlanta moving on from him anytime soon.

