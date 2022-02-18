Matt Ryan’s Position Coach Interviewing with Super Bowl LVI Champions

Matt Ryan could be about to lose his position coach, and the Atlanta Falcons could see a valuable assistant join the winners of Super Bowl LVI.

A report from a respected Falcons reporter has revealed the team’s quarterbacks coach could be looking to jump ship to the NFC West. The chance of working on a true contender will no doubt appeal, but this coach is also aiming for a significant promotion and the opportunity to call plays.

Ryan’s Coach Chasing OC Role

Charles London is interviewing with the Los Angeles Rams about becoming their new offensive coordinator, according to D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution (h/t Pro Football Talk’s Myles Simmons). London is looking to replace outgoing Kevin O’Connell, who is set to become new head coach of the Minnesota Vikings.

Stepping up to call plays for the Super Bowl champs will have an obvious appeal for any assistant looking to progress a career. The Rams are loaded on offense thanks to quarterback Matthew Stafford, wide receiver Cooper Kupp and running backs Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson.

It’s a stellar group, but London may be wise to have some reservations about how much authority he’d have over play-calling. L.A. head coach Sean McVay is a play-designer of some repute who still sets the blueprint for the Rams and likes to control the running of his unit.

Even if the Rams don’t offer the ideal scenario for London, it’s clear Ryan’s position coach wants to take the next step in his coaching development. That means becoming a coordinator.

As The Athletic‘s Josh Kendall pointed out, the Rams aren’t the only team London has spoken with about an OC role:

Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks coach Charles London will interview for Miami's offensive coordinator position, according to a source. Mike McDaniel was jumped named Dolphins head coach. — Josh Kendall (@JoshTheAthletic) February 8, 2022

If London leaves, Ryan would lose a valuable supporter.

Ryan Needs Backers

The Falcons’ franchise quarterback rarely seems able to escape the critics who think he’s washed up. Any cursory glance on social media will reveal more than a few who believe Ryan’s time in Atlanta has run its course.

What the 36-year-old needs is backing entering a pivotal season in his career. London has been one of Ryan’s backers ever since he was hired in 2021.

After arriving from the Chicago Bears, London immediately endorsed Ryan’s enduring talents:

“We’ve got a good QB here who can still play at a high level.” – new #Falcons QB coach Charles London 🤔 — Matt Karoly (@mattkaroly) March 4, 2021

The two quickly formed a solid rapport, despite London spending nine previous seasons as a running backs coach. He worked stints for the Bears, Houston Texans and Penn State.

London quickly took to coaching a different position group. He helped Ryan average 7.1 yards per pass, despite taking 40 sacks and lacking an elite wide receiver.

Tellingly, Ryan was particularly accurate on third downs, when defenses were more likely to play pass. He posted a rating of 95.6, per ESPN, with the same site revealing Ryan also averaged 7.2 yards per completion on football’s money down.

There’s every reason to believe Ryan’s numbers will take a jump forward with more talent around him on the field next season. London would also be a key voice, and he may still be, since he didn’t get the Miami Dolphins’ job and there are other candidates in line for the Rams.

Among them, Rams Digest writer Nicholas Cothrel has named Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen, a former Rams’ assistant under McVay, as “a name to monitor.”