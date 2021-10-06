Falcons Rumors: Matt Ryan’s Wife Shuts Down QB ‘Wanting Out’

Atlanta Falcons’ longtime starting quarterback Matt Ryan entered his 14th NFL season and still doesn’t have a Super Bowl ring, but that doesn’t mean he wants out of Atlanta–– contrary to what some rumors might be saying.

NFL journalist, Cam Marino, posted a tweet on Sunday, Oct. 3 that has since been deleted saying something along that lines that sources told him Ryan “wanted out” of Atlanta ––similar to the Julio Jones ordeal.

It turns out that Marino’s report was “full of sh*t,” per Matt Ryan’s better half, Sarah Ryan.

Marino later made his account private and deleted the tweet.

Turns out I’ve got a pretty good source and my source says that your source is full of shit #journalism #sources #RiseUp https://t.co/pZx4QrZ87z — Sarah Ryan (@sryan03) October 3, 2021

Sarah Ryan’s source was indeed her husband, Matt Ryan.

And Heavy was able to confirm that with the Falcons’ MVP quarterback himself during an interview on behalf of Tide’s #TurntoColdCampaign, which is a mission to get NFL fans and beyond to switch to energy-saving cold-water washing in an effort to help the environment.

“I can confirm,” Matt said of himself being Sarah’s source. “I was a pretty reliable source. I would trust her takes on things moreso than I would trust anybody else’s. So, her source is confirmed.”

Matt Ryan’s Contract Ends After the 2023 Season

The Falcons restructured Ryan’s contract for the second time this past March and like it or not, fans are “stuck” with Ryan for at least to more seasons.

Atlanta converted $23 million of his base salary into just $2 million in base salary and the rest as a bonus, so it will spread out over the next three seasons. This means Ryan’s contract won’t be up until after the 2023 season comes to an end.

And don’t let the Falcons’ overall record fool you. At 36-years-old and working under a new offense, Ryan has thrown for 990 yards for eight touchdowns to three interceptions so far this season. Not to mention he is working with a very young offensive line and a revamped set of weapons without his star receiver, Julio Jones.

In another interview with The Athletic, Ryan elaborated on why he doesn’t plan on leaving Atlanta.

“I feel fortunate to have been here for 14 years,” Ryan said. “I really love it here, love the organization, like the new coaching staff, like what they’re about, feel like we have a good nucleus of players and we can win now, and I’m excited about that.”

Through almost 14 NFL seasons this far, the four-time Pro Bowler and 2016 MVP, has thrown for 56,757 yards and 355 touchdowns.