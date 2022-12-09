2023 Mock Draft Has Falcons Landing ‘New Running Mate’ for A.J. Terrell

The 2022 NFL season is coming to a close which means the 2023 NFL Draft is right around the corner and mock draft talk is heating up.

Last year, the Atlanta Falcons had endless holes to fill ahead of the draft. This year, it’s more about adding depth and a few key pieces for them in order to (hopefully) complete their rebuild.

In a recent mock draft by Pro Football Network, the Falcons turned to cornerback Cam Smith out of South Carolina in the first round. The pick gives veteran defensive back A.J. Terrell a partner in crime, ultimately solidifying their secondary.

“While I’m sure Falcons fans would love another offensive skill player in the first round to aid their flailing offense, their flailing defense needs the biggest shot in the arm. Several players were considered here, but ultimately, finding a proper running mate for A.J. Terrell does the most to improve this team. “Cam Smith is a cocky, aggressive corner with what appears to be strong athletic traits. His agility in particular stands out to me, which helps him stick to his receiver when manned up. He’s no slouch in zone either, with quick reaction skills that take advantage of that athleticism.”

Smith Officially Declares for 2023 NFL Draft

The junior cornerback from Bythewood, South Carolina officially declared for the 2023 NFL Draft on Friday, December 2.

Smith made his announcement via Twitter.

“I will always be a Gamecock,” he wrote. “I hope to continue to make Gamecock Nation proud throughout my career. I will forever miss running out of the tunnel on Saturdays with my brothers in front of 80,000 fans. I do know, though, it’s time for me to move on to the next chapter in my life.”

Smith, a 6-foot, 188-pound defensive back, is one of the top prospects among all positions in next year’s draft class.

In his final season with the Gamecocks, Smith logged 27 tackles (23 solo) with five passes defended and an interception.

Through a total of 33 career games for South Carolina, Smith had 91 tackles (69 solo), 18 pass deflections and six interceptions.

He also played a pivotal role in South Carolina’s back-to-back wins over two top-10 teams in Tennessee and Clemson.

Smith Went Viral for Post-Game Presser After Tennessee Win

South Carolina stole college football headlines on Saturday, November 19 after the Gamecocks, who entered Week 12’s matchup as 23.5 underdogs, dropped the hammer on No. 5-ranked Tennessee Volunteers––beating them 63-38.

Aside from Spencer Rattler’s big night where he tossed six touchdowns, Smith also had himself a standout game.

He recorded six tackles on the night and kept Tennessee’s star wideout Jalin Hyatt relatively quiet.

After the game, Smith spoke to the media where was questionable about the defense strategy against a Volunteers team that had been averaging over 47 points a game before playing USC.

Smith was blunt when explaining that neither he, his teammates, nor South Carolina’s defensive coordinator Clayton White made any adjustments at the half.

“Nothin. Just drop your nuts. Really, that’s all that is,” Smith said with a straight face.

And for all of the right reasons, his response went viral on Twitter.