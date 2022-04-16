Falcons Tagged as ‘Immediate’ Landing Spot for Kyler Murray Trade

Arizona has been taking their sweet time to offer quarterback Kyler Murray a new contract, which has resulted in his agent pulling his opening proposal off the table and teams now monitoring the situation “closely,” according to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero on Thursday, April 14.

The #Cardinals have yet to make a contract offer to Pro Bowl QB Kyler Murray, whose agent, Erik Burkhardt, informed the team weeks ago he was pulling his opening proposal off the table, per sources. Other teams are monitoring closely; Arizona insists Murray won’t be traded. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 14, 2022

The latest on the Murray saga comes directly after the Las Vegas Raiders gave quarterback Derek Carr a three-year, $121.5 million contract extension on Wednesday, April 13.

Pelissero added that Arizona “insists Murray won’t be traded,” however that is not stopping rumors from swirling due to the team’s current lack of commitment to the Pro Bowl quarterback.

ALL the latest Falcons news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Falcons newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Falcons!

Falcons Tagged as ‘Obvious Candidate’ for Kyler Murray Trade

Just a few weeks ago the Falcons lost out on bringing Deshaun Watson home and are now stuck with Marcus Mariota and Felipe Franks at quarterback ahead of the 2022 season.

So, who’s to say they wouldn’t attempt to go after Murray?

Pro Football Network’s Mike Florio believes Atlanta makes sense.

“The three teams that were in the hunt for Deshaun Watson but didn’t get him: Saints, Falcons, Panthers, Florio said on Saturday, April 16. “Those would be the most immediate three because they already have the wallet out and opened up and the money was there and the draft picks were there as well to try and get Deshaun Watson. So, I could see a pivot, ‘hey a few weeks ago we were trying to get Deshaun Watson now Kyler Murray is available.”

Florio also named the Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans as two other possible trade partners for Murray and says he “can’t imagine” teams who already have a starter in place going after a quarterback like Murray.





Play



Which NFL teams could trade for Kyler Murray? | Pro Football Talk | NBC Sports Mike Florio and Peter King debate potential landing spots for Kyler Murray if the Cardinals decide to deal their star. #NBCSports #ProFootballTalk #KylerMurray » Subscribe to NBC Sports: youtube.com/nbcsports?sub_confirmation=1 » Watch Pro Football Talk live on Peacock weekdays 7a-9a: bit.ly/2JpZZpo » Get the latest from Pro Football Talk: profootballtalk.nbcsports.com/ NBC Sports Group serves sports fans… 2022-04-15T13:53:57Z

Will the Falcons Roll Out the Red Carpet for Murray?

The Falcons “rolled out the red carpet” to grab Watson last month and ultimately failed while also losing Matt Ryan along the way.

Will they do the same for Murray?

It’s possible that they will look into it, but not make an official offer considering the fact that they are still dealing with a messy cap situation that includes Matt Ryan’s $40.5 million dead cap hit. And after losing out on both Watson and Ryan, their best (and most affordable) bet may just be to draft a QB with their No. 8 pick––if they’re that interested in immediately grabbing a future franchise quarterback.

However, that being said, you cannot rule out Murray being a future Falcon with this being one of the wildest offseasons to date.

Since drafting Murray first-overall in 2019, the Cardinals have gone from winning five games in 2019 to eight in 2020 and 11 just last season.

Murray finished 2021 by completing a career-high 69.2% of his passes for 3,787 yards and 24 touchdowns with 10 interceptions. He also helped in the ground game where he logged 88 carries for 423 rushing yards and five more touchdowns. Despite an NFC Wild Card loss to the LA Rams, Murray’s personal performance earned him a second-straight Pro Bowl invite.

According to MMQB’s Albert Breer, Murray and his camp are giving the Cardinals up until April 28th––the first day of the 2022 NFL Draft––to offer him an extension so he has a chance to find a new home before teams end up drafting a quarterback.

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray and his camp have long viewed the draft as a deadline for a new contract—we talked about this back in March—because if they were going to ask for a trade, they'd wanna do it before then. Putting the ball in AZ's court is the next step in that direction. https://t.co/AaT2FnSAMp — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 14, 2022

READ NEXT: