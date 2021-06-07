NFL Twitter Erupts Over Julio Jones Trade

Julio Jones

Getty Julio Jones looks on before a game against the Vikings.

On Sunday, the Atlanta Falcons traded superstar wide receiver, Julio Jones, to the Tennessee Titans.

The Falcons also sent a 2023 sixth-round pick to Tennessee. In exchange for Jones, the Titans sent a 2022 second-round draft pick and a 2023 fourth-round selection to the Falcons.

The Titans are also taking on every penny of Jones’s contract worth $38 million dollars. This part saves the Falcons a massive cap hit and frees up space for them to now start signing their 2021 rookies, which has been delayed.

Jones, 32, has been waiting for this moment since way before the 2021 NFL draft when he requested a trade. And after a decade in Atlanta and no Super Bowl ring, Jones is moving on to, hopefully, bigger and better things in Tennessee.

 NFL Twitter Bursts into Flames After the Julio Jones Trade

While Julio is probably stoked to be heading to a team with top running back Derrick Henry, rising star wideout AJ Brown, and 2019 comeback player of the year, QB Ryan Tannehill––Falcons fans are distraught.

Are the Falcons that poor they had to give up the franchise leader in leader in receptions (848), receiving yards (12,896) and yards per game (95.5)?

Yes, they are.

Some fans took the news all too well.

And someone’s girlfriend won’t be watching the Falcons play on Sunday anymore.

This is the definition of “bad timing.”

Yes, yes we did, Steven.

So if Julio Jones was your favorite player for 10 years, is it okay to root for the Titans now?

That’s right, welcome to the AFC baby.

This is exactly what paid looks like.

This could be a problem.

The Patriots have got to be the silliest franchise in the league.

Sunday, June 6, 2021, AKA the day Julio Jones died, according to huge fan Matt Mooney.

Yes, he did, Jason (or that’s what it seems like to some fans).

As if the Titans’ offense wasn’t already a powerhouse last season, it may have just gotten even more daunting.

If you were not confused by this tweet by NFL insider Ian Rapoport, then we get it, you have a high IQ.

Some of us are still processing this move, so kudos to this kid for being mature about it.

 

It’s just a good thing it ended up being a fourth-rounder.

Christmas came early for NFC Sout fans today.

An elite wideout at 32-years-old and no super bowl ring? Yes, it was time to let Julio spread his wings.

$10 Julio’s bags were already packed for Tennesee three days ago.

If Julio and AJ Brown were NBA stars.

Ryan Tannehill may have lost the coach that turned his game around, but at least he sent him a fun weapon to play with in return.

 

 

Of course, AJ Brown deserves a raise for A+ recruiting and all of the videos he made.

Sometimes, life isn’t fair.

