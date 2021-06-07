NFL Twitter Erupts Over Julio Jones Trade

On Sunday, the Atlanta Falcons traded superstar wide receiver, Julio Jones, to the Tennessee Titans.

The Falcons also sent a 2023 sixth-round pick to Tennessee. In exchange for Jones, the Titans sent a 2022 second-round draft pick and a 2023 fourth-round selection to the Falcons.

The Titans are also taking on every penny of Jones’s contract worth $38 million dollars. This part saves the Falcons a massive cap hit and frees up space for them to now start signing their 2021 rookies, which has been delayed.

Jones, 32, has been waiting for this moment since way before the 2021 NFL draft when he requested a trade. And after a decade in Atlanta and no Super Bowl ring, Jones is moving on to, hopefully, bigger and better things in Tennessee.

NFL Twitter Bursts into Flames After the Julio Jones Trade

While Julio is probably stoked to be heading to a team with top running back Derrick Henry, rising star wideout AJ Brown, and 2019 comeback player of the year, QB Ryan Tannehill––Falcons fans are distraught.

Derrick Henry.

Julio Jones.

AJ Brown. Holy smokes. pic.twitter.com/QIZIxZlWRw — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) June 6, 2021

Are the Falcons that poor they had to give up the franchise leader in leader in receptions (848), receiving yards (12,896) and yards per game (95.5)?

Yes, they are.

Traded the Greatest Player in Franchise History for Cap Space and Picks. Poverty Franchise. pic.twitter.com/PH3Pf2sLVf — Atlanta Hawks Playoff Mode Activated! (@TheDawgzilla) June 6, 2021

Some fans took the news all too well.

Thank @juliojones_11 for all of the great memories you brought to the @AtlantaFalcons. Although it’s a sad day, I do appreciate your service 😢 — A M B E Z Y (@bezy_bby) June 6, 2021

And someone’s girlfriend won’t be watching the Falcons play on Sunday anymore.

My girlfriend sad Julio Jones leaving😂😂😂😂😂 — ⚡️TTimeDaFlare⚡️ (@Ayo_TTime9) June 6, 2021

This is the definition of “bad timing.”

when you recently bought a julio jones falcons jersey a few weeks back 🤡🤡🤡🤡 — ( ͡° ʖ̯ ͡°) (@braininthevat) June 7, 2021

Yes, yes we did, Steven.

We really lost Julio Jones — Steven Bedoya (@BedoyaBear) June 7, 2021

So if Julio Jones was your favorite player for 10 years, is it okay to root for the Titans now?

The time has finally come. Its been incredible to watch you develop into the best WR in the NFL over the past 10 years & I’m grateful to call you my favorite player growing up. Thank you for everything that you gave to this city. A true Atlanta legend. ✈️ @juliojones_11 pic.twitter.com/YVkPTeH0Se — Georgia Sports Now (@GASportsNow) June 6, 2021

That’s right, welcome to the AFC baby.

Colt’s fans hearing Julio Jones being traded to the Titans pic.twitter.com/jIwT56ngQP — Cameron Dudeck (@bigpapidudeck) June 6, 2021

This is exactly what paid looks like.

This could be a problem.

So….who gets No. 11…AJ Brown or Julio Jones lol. pic.twitter.com/Vb0fjSxVGn — Allan Bell (@AllanBell247) June 6, 2021

The Patriots have got to be the silliest franchise in the league.

Patriots traded a second round pick for Mohammed Sanu but didn’t think Julio Jones was worth the same price?! pic.twitter.com/mBrCvHVxR9 — Jordan Moore (@iJordanMoore) June 6, 2021

Sunday, June 6, 2021, AKA the day Julio Jones died, according to huge fan Matt Mooney.

Yes, he did, Jason (or that’s what it seems like to some fans).

Jesus, he didn’t die. You the ones who traded him. https://t.co/m3o4SOgFTa — Jason Reeder (@ReederJason) June 6, 2021

As if the Titans’ offense wasn’t already a powerhouse last season, it may have just gotten even more daunting.

NFL defenses lining up against Julio Jones, AJ Brown and Derrick Henry next season pic.twitter.com/qr9V97MDkT — the Sports ON Tap (@thesportsontap) June 6, 2021

If you were not confused by this tweet by NFL insider Ian Rapoport, then we get it, you have a high IQ.

Falcons:

2nd round 2022

4th 2023 Titans:

Julio Jones

6th 2023 How hard was that Ian — ∞ (@ZehImmortalOmen) June 6, 2021

Some of us are still processing this move, so kudos to this kid for being mature about it.

Needed a little time to process. Thank you to Julio for everything. Thank you for all the memories and all the times you have put a smile on my face. The “GOAT” phrase gets tossed around a lot but in my book you truly are the greatest. I will miss you forever 11. Go get yours Jet https://t.co/lJzLSLkips — Kalani (@8Kalani) June 7, 2021

It’s just a good thing it ended up being a fourth-rounder.

A second and a 5th for Julio Jones.. 25+ NFL fan bases should be questioning everything their front office is doing https://t.co/unO6S2DBGv — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 6, 2021

Christmas came early for NFC Sout fans today.

Julio Jones is out of my division Finally pic.twitter.com/Ecmslv9XDr — ً (@dj_era2) June 6, 2021

An elite wideout at 32-years-old and no super bowl ring? Yes, it was time to let Julio spread his wings.

Although sometimes it's hard, a father needs to know when it's time to let their son go. Julio Jones, @shonrp2

will miss you. Now he'll just focus on his other kids with @Panthers and @Buccaneers Who Dat!!! @Saints pic.twitter.com/9THKOQr10c — WHODATBOSS (@whodatboss) June 6, 2021

$10 Julio’s bags were already packed for Tennesee three days ago.

When Julio Jones found out the Falcons trading him to the Titans pic.twitter.com/IzMRpu3K5H — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) June 6, 2021

If Julio and AJ Brown were NBA stars.

AJ Brown and Julio Jones this year pic.twitter.com/UhjBCDgaxh — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 6, 2021

Ryan Tannehill may have lost the coach that turned his game around, but at least he sent him a fun weapon to play with in return.

Of course, AJ Brown deserves a raise for A+ recruiting and all of the videos he made.

Who else y’all want since I got a little pull😂🤣 — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) June 6, 2021

Sometimes, life isn’t fair.

Julio Jones. AJ Brown. Derrick Henry That shit ain’t fair man pic.twitter.com/Ls8VDwvUpo — Trae Young stan account (@FUTChris_) June 6, 2021

