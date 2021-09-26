NFL Twitter Reacts to Falcons Rookie QB Playing TE

NFL Twitter Reacts to Falcons Rookie QB Playing TE

  • 8 Shares
  • Updated
tight end Feleipe Franks

Getty Backup quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 of the Atlanta Falcons.

Undrafted rookie Feleipe Franks made his first NFL debut for the Atlanta Falcons against the New York Giants on Sunday.

While he is listed as a quarterback new head coach Arthur Smith decided to utilize the rookie as a blocking tight end for one play and NFL fans went berserk on Twitter over the decision.

Franks was also the pitcher for running back Corderelle Patterson to run a zone read, but Patterson got stuffed which forced the Falcons to settle for a punt.

The Falcons originally signed Franks to backup Matt Ryan before signing veteran Josh Rosen who won the job. Franks is now listed as a third-string quarterback on the Falcons’ official depth chart.

As a QB, Franks finished college tenure (36 games total in three seasons with Florida and one at Arkansas) with 6,610 yards, 55 touchdowns, 21 interceptions and a 61.4% completion percentage.

ALL the latest Falcons news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Falcons newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Falcons!

What Fans Had to Say About Franks

The Falcons could be trying to turn Feleipe Franks into the next Tayson Hill, who is the New Orleans Saints backup quarterback/utility player:

The Falcons are going to do what it takes to win one football game:

The Giants now have have more than just Ridley and Pitts to worry about

The reply:

The Falcons do need some help on the offensive line, so here’s a solution:

Why spend your 4th overall draft pick on a tight end when you can just get a UDFA tight end?

Fans are not happy that they’re seeing more of Franks than their future hall of fame TE:

Except for the fact that Smith is very serious:

Franks can do it all:

But the real question is, where is No. 4 overall draft pick, Kyle Pitts?

The Fans Want Kyle Pitts

Falcons fans want to know why Smith isn’t using Pitts more.

Pitts was essentially “missing”:

Pitts saw limited action against the Giants and didn’t actually catch a pass until the final quarter:

Not enough of sarcasm in this tweet:

To end the first half, Falcons No. 1 wideout Calving Ridley had nine targets, Olamide Zaccheaus had four, running backs Cordarrelle Patterson and Mike Davis each had three, and tight end Lee Smith had one. Meanwhile, Pitts had none.

READ NEXT:

 

 

Read More
,
Comment Here
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x