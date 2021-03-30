NFL Twitter Reacts to Falcons Drafting Justin Fields at No. 4

Atlanta Falcons’ general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith spent Tuesday at Ohio State’s Pro Day watching a 2021 NFL top QB prospect, Justin Fields, in action.

Fields ran the 40-yard dash in an unofficial time of 4.44 seconds and started trending on Twitter.

Justin Fields was MOVING 💨 He ran 4.44u at Ohio State Pro Day. (via @NFLBrasil) pic.twitter.com/NnCEJuJC4V — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 30, 2021

I stand corrected on Justin Fields accuracy on the deep 🏈. @AtlantaFalcons I think y’all found y’all future if he there at four. — 🧩Tim🥃 (@timid_tim) March 30, 2021

For the love of god draft justin fields — JT DANIELS SZN (@joemill39030013) March 29, 2021

31 of 32 NFL teams sent representatives to watch Fields, the LA Rams being the only team who didn’t send anyone.

The 6-foot-3, 228-pound signal-caller is projected to be the third or fourth quarterback to come off the draft boards next month.

“Yeah, I think overall, I had a solid day. Of course, as I think everybody knows, my goal in that 40-yard dash was to be at least in the 4.3s, so of course I’m kind of mad about that. But, you know, other than that, I thought I threw pretty well. I thought I just had a few missed throws, but that happens. Not everybody is going to be perfect,” Fields said via ESPN.

Falcons Fans Want Justin Fields at No. 4

Naturally, NFL Twitter responded to Fields’ outstanding performance, including Falcons fans who want Atlanta to select him at No. 4 overall.

Justin Fields stock going up, he’s going to be an Atlanta Falcon watch — your country cousin (@IgnorantEnlight) March 30, 2021

We need this for the culture. Falcons pick Justin Fields. Atlanta needs this pic.twitter.com/LshxCHycAI — The Woke Sports Fan 💯 (@TheMostEerned) March 30, 2021

PLEASE let Justin Fields fall to the Atlanta Falcons in the draft. pic.twitter.com/YogKIMOmq9 — Austin (@AustinPlanet) March 30, 2021

Justin Fields’ Scouting Report

Fields, a Georgia native, passed for 5,373 yards, 63 touchdowns, and nine interceptions over two seasons at Ohio State after transferring from Georgia. He is set to become the second Buckeyes QB in history to be drafted in the first round over the past three seasons.

Pro Football Focus sums up Fields’ talents in their official scouting report:

“Big-armed passer with the ability to make all the throws. Patient in the pocket, keeps his eyes downfield, and takes the safe underneath outlet if nothing else is available. Sells ball fakes, remains poised under the rush, and buys as much time as necessary for receivers. Elusive, keeps plays alive, and easily gets outside the box to elude pass rushers and make the throw on the move.

“Possesses a next-level arm, puts speed on all his throws, and loses nothing passing on the move. Displays a sense of timing, drives the deep throw, and delivers some outstanding long passes. Throws the ball 50+ yards with speed and spin, perfectly placing it in the receiver’s hands. Legitimate threat running the ball, showing the ability to pick up yardage with his legs. Tough and plays while injured.”

PFF adds that with “the right coaching” Fields has strong potential to be a franchise quarterback.

Atlanta also attended Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, BYU’s Zach Wilson, Alabama’s Mac Jones, and North Dakota State’s Trey Lance Pro Days. Since the 49ers traded up, new mock drafts project the Jaguars take Lawrence at No. 1, Wilson to the Jets at No. 2, Jones the 49ers at No. 3, leaving Fields or Lance to the Falcons at No. 4.