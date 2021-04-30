Matt Ryan, NFL Twitter Reacts to Falcons Drafting ‘Unicorn’ at No. 4

The pick is in! With the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 draft, the Atlanta Falcons selected Florida Gators’ dual-threat tight end, Kyle Pitts.

Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and new head coach Arthur Smith said they were going to draft the “best available” and an “impact player” and they certainly did that by grabbing Pitts who can also play wide receiver.

With the 4th pick in the #NFLDraft, we have selected TE Kyle Pitts. Welcome to Atlanta, @kylepitts__! 📝 – https://t.co/VylCMxJ5MQ pic.twitter.com/9vfttC18Dn — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) April 30, 2021

Pitts is the first tight end to go in the top five of the NFL draft in 49 years after ex-Broncos Pro Bowler Riley Odoms went fifth in 1972.

“I’ve been waiting for that call my whole life,” Pitts said Thursday night via ESPN. “I see my phone ring and it’s just — felt my heart drop. It’s step one into the right direction, so I can’t wait to get to Atlanta and start a new journey.”

Kyle Pitts is a Unicorn

The 6-foot-6 and 245 pound TE with 4.4 speed is a matchup nightmare that is bound to make an immediate impact in Atlanta.

Pitts is bringing versatility to Atlanta acting as a tight end or a wide receiver which is why he is considered to be the draft’s “unicorn.” It also helps that Smith is a fan of running an offense with two tight ends, so between him and Hayden Hurst, Ryan will have a dream team to work with.

“He’s kind of like a unicorn, and the only way you can defend a unicorn is with another unicorn,” Gators head coach Dan Mullen said. “So if you don’t have a unicorn on defense, you got a problem.”

Of course, we can’t forget Pitts would join Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, and new backfield addition, Mike Davis.

Matt Ryan and Fans Twitter React to Kyle Pitts Heading to the ‘A’

Matt Ryan is probably feeling like a kid on Christmas right now as the Falcons skipped over a QB and took another weapon for him.

Mr. MVP is ready to get to work with his new target.

Most fans are just excited as Ryan and are expecting to win more than four games next season.

So, there are some mixed feelings here. At least give Pitts to prove himself Week 1.

Wait just a minute, we love tight ends here in the A-T-L.

That’s right. We need our o-line to have Ryan’s back as much as Austin Planet does.

Will the Falcons regret passing on a quarterback? We’ll see by Week 5.

And could this pick mean the Falcons are ready to move on from Julio Jones? The trade rumors are running deep, but Jones’ contract makes it difficult to move on.

The truth is ladies and gents, Atlanta got a Tony Gonzalez clone.

