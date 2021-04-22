Falcons Owner Arthur Blank Gives Insight on NFL Draft

Ladies and gents, we are officially just one week away from the 2021 NFL Draft with the Atlanta Falcons slated to draft nine players, the first one being at No. 4 overall.

We have looked at different mock drafts featuring every possible first-round pick the Falcons might look to, however, we still really don’t know what could happen come next Thursday.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank gave an update to The Falcholic’s Evan Birchfield on where head coach Arthur Smith’s and general manager Terry Fontenot’s heads are at with the No. 4 pick. According to Blank, they’re still considering all of their options.

“We have nine picks, obviously we have No. 4, and what we do with that pick remains to be seen,” Blank said. “They’re giving all options a fair hearing, which is really important. They haven’t made up their minds — I don’t believe, from my conversations with them. I have a couple formal meetings with them this week, along with Rich McKay. We’ll sit down and go over their thinking on options like staying where we are, trading down — probably not trading up. But I would certainly consider all of the options that they’re looking at.”

The Falcons Have Nine Draft Picks

The draft begins next Thursday, April 29th and Atlanta currently has nine picks listed below:

First round: No. 4 overall

Second round: No. 35 overall

Third round: No. 68 overall

Fourth round: No. 108 overall

Fifth round: No. 148 overall, No. 182 overall, No. 183 overall

Sixth round: No. 187 overall, No. 219 overall

If the Falcons decide to trade out of the No. 4 slot, then the Falcons will add some more picks, which could benefit them as they begin a massive re-building stage.

Top 10 NFL Draft Prospects

The teams set to pick before the Falcons are the Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 1, the New York Jets at No. 2, and the San Francisco 49ers at No. 3. With the Niners trading up to grab their future signal-caller, all three teams are expected to draft quarterbacks, which gives the Falcons the first shot to draft outside the QB position.

Pro Football Focus listed their top 10 NFL draft prospects:

1. QB Trevor Lawrence, Clemson

2. QB Zach Wilson, BYU

3. QB Justin Fields, Ohio State

4. OT Penei Sewell, Oregon

5. TE Kyle Pitts, Florida

6. WR Ja’Marr Chase, LSU

7. WR DeVonta Smith, Alabama

8. WR Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

9. LB Micah Parsons, Penn State

10. QB Trey Lance, North Dakota State

Florida tight end, Kyle Pitts has been the number one prospect linked to the Falcons if they don’t take Matt Ryan’s successor. Pitts has also been labeled as a wide receiver and if Ryan is set to start for the next two seasons, it only makes sense to give him another weapon, right?

Anyway, we’ll see what happens in seven days.