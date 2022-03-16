Falcons Prepared ‘Elaborate’ Presentation for Deshaun Watson: Report

On Tuesday, March 15, the Atlanta Falcons were added to the mix of fellow NFC South foes, New Orlean Saints and Carolina Panthers, as teams interested in acquiring Deshaun Watson.

Now, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports via “The Adam Schefter Podcast” that the Falcons will meet with the Houston Texans quarterback on Wednesday, March 16 and have prepared an “elaborate presentation” for him to “come home” to Atlanta.

Schefter adds that he thinks Watson coming back home to Atlanta is something that “appeals” to him.

“He’s from the Atlanta area. He played high school football in that area. He served as a ball boy for the Atlanta Falcons,” Schefter said.

ALL the latest Falcons news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Falcons newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Falcons!

READ NEXT: