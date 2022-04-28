Insider Says ‘Feeling Around League’ is Falcons Draft Edge First

The 2022 NFL Draft kicks off in just a few hours and while rumors are swirling that the Atlanta Falcons will draft a wide receiver at No. 8 overall, Fox Sports writer Peter Schrager believes the Falcons could “easily” turn to another position first: pass rusher.

“…Everyone was slotting WR to Atlanta at 8 because of obvious needs. Feeling around the league is that could just as easily be pass rusher,” Peter wrote in a tweet. “If Jermaine Johnson [Florida State] of [Kayvon] Thibodeaux [Oregon] are on the board, that could very well be ATL’s area of focus.”

Another note… everyone was slotting WR to Atlanta at 8 because of obvious needs. Feeling around the league is that could just as easily be pass rusher. If Jermaine Johnson or Thibodeaux are on the board, that could very well be ATL’s area of focus. — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) April 28, 2022

ESPN Draft Expert Backs Atlanta Selecting An Edge

Schrage isn’t the only one hearing rumblings around that league that the Falcons could be eyeing an edge, ESPN’s draft insider Todd McShay also believes the Falcons will take an edge, specifically Thibodeaux if he’s still there.

McShay cites the Falcons ranking last in the league as a good reason for Atlanta to go the pass-rusher route:

It’s very possible that Atlanta focuses its attention on wide receiver, and specifically Wilson or London. I’ve heard there are people in the building who are high on London. Olamide Zaccheaus is the team’s current WR1. But I’ve also heard the Falcons’ eighth overall selection is likely the parachute pick for Thibodeaux. Some decision-makers around the NFL are under the impression that Atlanta will take the Oregon pass-rusher if he’s still there. That’s a big departure from what I heard about a month ago. But remember, the Falcons were last in the NFL in sacks with 18 last season — 11 fewer than the second-worst team.

We already know that the Falcons have endless needs entering this draft and edge is one of them but the possibilities of Thibodeaux lasting until the eighth pick are slim since he’s projected to go off the board before No. 5 overall, according to oddsmakers.

If he does, however, end up as one of the Falcons’ options he’ll be quite the steal and come to Atlanta as an immediate starter after logging 19 sacks in 31 games with the Ducks.

Johnson Is a More Realistic Option

Johnson being available at No. 8 seems to be the more realistic case for Atlanta since Thibodeaux, Aidan Hutchinson and Travon Walker are all projected to get selected before him, which is certainly not a bad thing.

The ACC Defensive Player of the Year is fresh off a 2021 season where he posted 11.5 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss last season. And like any of the other three names mentioned above, Johnson would be another immediate starter wherever he lands.

With just a few hours to go before the draft, the Falcons’ current edge rotation looks like free agent signing Lorenzo Carter, Adetokunbo Ogundeji and James Vaughters, which means the addition of Johnson would be a game-changer for the Falcons’ very weak pass rush and likely get them out of the dead last spot in sacks next season.

