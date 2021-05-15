Ex-Falcons QB Signs with Packers: Report

“The best advice I can give anyone is to believe in yourself,” former Atlanta Falcons backup quarterback Kurt Benkert said after officially signing with the Green Bay Packers on Saturday.

Benkert, 25, tried out at the Packers’ rookie minicamp this past week where they liked what they saw.

The best advice I can give anyone is to believe in yourself. @packers ✍🏻 I’m so thankful. pic.twitter.com/L2W7laiR44 — Kurt Benkert 👻 (@KurtBenkert) May 15, 2021

No Preseason Likely Hurt Benkert

Benkert had been on the Falcons’ practice squad the past three seasons before being released at the end of the 2020 season. During his time in Atlanta, Benkert was considered the Falcons’ third-string signal-caller behind Matt Schaub.

He never really got a chance to showcase his talents in Atlanta, especially without a preseason last year. And the year before that, he got a shot but was hurt for the rest of the season.

Prior to his 2019 season-ending injury, Benkert played in the preseason game where he made quite the impression during the Falcons’ 12-10 loss to Denver. He even ended up outplaying Drew Lock, leading the offense to all 10 of its points, and threw for 185 yards with one TD pass.

The Falcons lost out on a quality backup at low cost and without a 2020 preseason, it most definitely hurt him since coaches weren’t able to get a “real feel” for him. They did have a handful of intra-squad scrimmages at practice, but the energy and the pressure in a scrimmage vs. a real match-up are not the same.

It got to the point that near the end of the Falcons’ poor 2021 season fans were begging the club via Twitter to give Benkert a shot, but interim head coach Raheem Morris never did.

Benkert will likely end up on the Packers’ practice squad. However, it’ll be interesting to see what Aaron Rodgers ends up doing next season and who Green Bay looks to from there.

Benkert Keeps Positive Mindset After Season-ending Injury

Benkert’s foot injury in 2019 was not the first season-ending injury for him, it wasn’t the worst for him either.

During his collegiate career, Benkert was set to become the record-breaking starting quarterback for East Carolina University. Unfortunately, he tore his ACL a week before the season opener—an injury that would change his career’s path forever.

Through both injuries, Benkert continued to stay positive during the recovery process.

“The one in college was the hardest one because there’s so much uncertainty as a college player, you don’t know”, Benkert told Heavy.com last offseason. “Is this going to affect me getting into the NFL? How are people going to view me? You start thinking to yourself, are you injury prone? That was kind of just a freak injury.

“The one in the preseason (2019) I got tackled wrong and there was nothing I could do. But a non-contact injury (ACL) is a little scary. But knock on wood I haven’t had anything like that happen since so it’s been good to kind of get over that hump. I know that if I get injured again later on down the line, I’m going to overcome it. So it’s not like it’s the end of the world. It was hard when I was young though.”

The Packers added another hard worker and positive mindset in their locker room, something that Rodgers seems to be lacking.

