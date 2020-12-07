Raheem Morris Dodges Question on Dirk Koetter

The Atlanta Falcons were unable to redeem themselves on Sunday, falling victim to the New Orleans Saints for the second time this season, 21-16.

There were a lot of mistakes both offensively and defensively, but a lot of fingers were pointed at offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter. Interim head coach Raheem Morris was asked directly on Koetter, but he dodged the bullet.

“You know, I’m very confident in our team, just in general,” Morris responded when asked about Koetter. “You’ll never separate anybody when talking about team. You can always play ‘Monday morning quarterback.’ We refuse to do that here.”

Here’s a look at Morris’ full post-game conference.

Raheem Morris spoke to the media following the loss to New Orleans. pic.twitter.com/VBXzMPG2hj — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 6, 2020

Follow the Heavy on Falcons Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Koetter Hasn’t Seen a Winning Offense In Awhile

It’s been a long time since Koetter coached a winning offense.

The last time he was associated with a top-10 offense was nearly a decade ago, in 2012 to be exact. Before that, he had a solid run in Jacksonville in 2007. But looking at the seven other NFL seasons he has coached, Koetter has run a 23rd-ranked or worse offense in scoring.

When Koetter was head coach in Tampa, the Bucs didn’t reach above 18th in points all three seasons he spent leading the team. Last season, the Falcons stood at No. 19 in points scored but were ranked No. 14 heading into Week 13.

Atlanta will most likely move down in the rankings after scoring less than 20 points for the fourth time this season out of 12 games.

Morris isn’t a position to be asking for a new play-caller since he’s just a fill in head coach and his position even remains questionable, but Koetter doesn’t have an excuse––he has plenty of weapons to figure out a solid game plan

Morris Gives The Saints Plenty of Credit

The Falcons’ offense wasn’t the only one struggle during this matchup, the defense was too. As for their opponents, well, they had it figured out on both sides.

For the second time in two weeks, the Saints held the Falcons to just one touchdown in both matchups combined.

”I think this team has only given up one touchdown and I can’t tell you how many quarters against a bunch of people, Koetter said via the Atlanta-Journal Constituion. You got to really give the credit to the defense, first. We’ll have to go back and evaluate our stuff like we always do and find out what we can do better to try to be more successful versus this defense. But you really got to give Dennis and his crew and his defense and all those guys over there across the ball a lot of credit.”

Morris also pointed out the defense’s ability to make plays, create rush, and stop the run.

“They did a great job with us on third down, and these guys are a really good football team. They’re a really good defensive team, and just all around they play a great team game together. Hats off to Sean.”

READ NEXT: The Meaning Behind Julio Jones’s ‘Little Black Bag’ & Calling Out Coaches