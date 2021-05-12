Falcons Release Placekicker

On Tuesday the Atlanta Falcons announced that they have released placekicker Elliott Fry.

The former South Carolina Gamecock spent the last 12 weeks of the 2020 season on Atlanta’s practice squad and played in one game as a standard practice squad elevation. During that contest—Week 4 at Green Bay—he connected on 1 of 2 extra-point attempts and converted his only field goal attempt.

The latest Falcons news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Falcons newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Falcons!

Elliott Fry: Pro Football Vagabond

Fry originally entered the NFL in 2019, signing with the Chicago Bears as a rookie undrafted free agent following a stint with the Orlando Apollos, part of the short-lived Alliance of American Football league.

He went on to spend time with the Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers before coming to Atlanta last year.

Fry’s college career at South Carolina started in remarkable fashion, insofar as he quickly went from walk-on to a place on the All-SEC freshman team. By the time he finished college he was the Gamecocks’ all-time leading scorer with 359 points, including a team-leading 70 points during his senior year in 2016.

Younghoe Koo Returns on a One-Year Contract

Of course, with the threat of COVID-19 waning somewhat, the Falcons may no longer feel the need to keep a second kicker close at hand, especially when the starter is a Pro Bowler like Younghoe Koo.

Since coming to the Falcons in October 2019, Koo has converted 60 of 65 field goal attempts (92.3%) plus 48 of 52 extra-point attempts (also 92.3%). Last year the 27-year-old was stellar, converting 37 of 39 field goal tries, including eight of eight from at least 50 yards.

This year he is back on a one-year deal, which he signed in March as an exclusive rights free agent. According to overthecap.com, the contract will pay Koo $920,000 and count the same amount against Atlanta’s 2021 salary cap.

The Falcons Will Play a ‘Home’ Game in London in 2021

In other news from Tuesday, The Athletic essentially confirmed what we already know in that the Falcons will be hosting a game in London this season.

Breaking: The Jaguars and Falcons are set to host games in London when the new NFL 2021 schedule is revealed, sources tell The Athletic. pic.twitter.com/1LNL27G7wV — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) May 11, 2021

In early April, the Falcons indicated as much, revealing that they would be the “home” team for an October game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Falcons also indicated that the game would be against a non-divisional opponent. In other words, it will be against the Detroit Lions, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles or Washington Football Team.

It will be Atlanta’s second time playing in London, the only other time coming in October 2014 against the Detroit Lions. The Falcons were expected to play in London in 2020 (most likely against the Denver Broncos), but last year’s International Series games were cancelled due to the global pandemic.

Meanwhile, the 2021 NFL schedule is expected to be released at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday. For the first time in history, the schedule will feature 17 games, with Atlanta’s “extra” game expected to be at Jacksonville against the Jaguars and No. 1 overall draft pick Trevor Lawrence.

Follow the Heavy on Falcons Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!



Also Read:

• Ex-Falcons QB to Try Out for Packers: Report

• Former Falcons Running Back Signing with Titans: Report

• Falcons Signing Left Tackle from the Colorado School of Mines