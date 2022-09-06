Falcons Release Week 1 Depth Chart vs. Saints

The Atlanta Falcons Week 1 depth chart is officially here and it’s on fire––just the way head coach Arthur Smith wanted it.

Smith joked with reporters on Monday, September 5 that he would make his own Twitter profile and do a dramatic depth chart reveal with some “Kenny Power” flames.

For those wondering about the FIRE emojis ⬇️ https://t.co/6lcwxq3vzI pic.twitter.com/RkMREwmqgz — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 6, 2022

While he didn’t actually make a profile, the Falcons’ social media team was on point with the flames.

Our first depth chart of the 2022 regular season 🔥https://t.co/ohLEyAuASb — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 6, 2022

ALL the latest Falcons news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Falcons newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Falcons!

Falcons Week 1 Depth Chart vs. Saints

The Falcons take on the New Orleans Saints at home on Sunday, September 11.

Below is the Falcons’ first official Week 1 depth chart of the season:

Offense

WR Drake London, Bryan Edwards, Jared Bernhardt

TE Kyle Pitts, Parker Hesse, Feleipe Franks

LT Jake Matthews, Chuma Edoga

LG Elijah Wilkinson

C Drew Dalman, Matt Hennessy

RG Chris Lindstrom, Colby Gossett

RT Kaleb McGary, Germain Ifedi

WR Olamide Zaccheaus, KhaDarel Hodge, Damiere Byrd

RB Cordarrelle Patterson, Damien Williams, Tyler Allgeier, Avery Williams

FB Keith Smith

QB Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder

Defensive

DL Grady Jarrett, Timothy Horne

DL Anthony Rush, Abdullah Anderson

DL Ta’Quon Graham, Matt Dickerson

OLB Adetokunbo Ogundeji, Arnold Ebiketie, Quinton Bell

LB Mykal Walker, Troy Andersen, Nate Landman

LB Rashaan Evans, Nick Kwiatkoski

OLB Lorenzo Carter, DeAngelo Malone

CB A.J. Terrell, Mike Ford

S Richie Grant, Erik Harris

S Jaylinn Hawkins, Dean Marlowe

CB Casey Hayward Jr., Darren Hall, Dee Alford

Falcons Finally Name Starting Center

Since Alex Mack departed for the San Francisco 49ers and then retired, the Falcons have been on the search for a starting center to fill his shoes.

And it looks like they have their guy in second-year center Drew Dalman.

The Falcons drafted Dalman in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. As a 2-year starter at

in 2019 and 2020 Dalman did not give up a sack and allowed just 1 QB hit on his 745 pass-block snaps.

As a rookie, Dalman played 68 offensive snaps behind veteran Matt Hennessey.

Now, Dalman will get the start. But don’t get too comfortable seeing Dalman as the Falcons’ starting center as head coach Arthur Smith made it clear that things can turn on a dime if expectations aren’t met with players.

Drake London Listed as WR1

The Falcons released their first unofficial depth chart at the start of the preseason last month and had their first-round pick, Drake London, listed on the tail end of the receivers.

But Smith loves to do that to rookies to make them earn their spots. And despite a minor injury setback this offseason, it looks like London did his job.

London was injured in the Falcons’ preseason opener against the Lions and didn’t return to practice until Monday ahead of the Falcons’ Week 1 matchup. It’s perfect timing for a team that is in need of a pair of true wide receivers.

Smith has yet to confirm that London will be available come Sunday, but if he keeps practicing with the team all week, then things are looking towards a hard YES.

The Falcons also gave viewers come clarity by formally announcing their QB1 in Marcus Mariota.

READ NEXT: