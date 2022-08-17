Falcons Make Four Roster Cuts, Lose CB to Injured Reserve

On Tuesday, August 16 all 32 NFL teams were to have their rosters down to 85 players by 4:00 PM.

The Atlanta Falcons released four players ahead of the deadline, tight end Tucker Fisk, linebacker Rashad Smith, defensive back Tre Webb and punter Seth Vernon. The team also placed cornerback Cornell Armstrong on injured reserve.

Cuts have been made, dropping the roster to 85.https://t.co/ed7gldc9wY — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 16, 2022

Armstrong Heads to IR After Promising Offseason

Armstrong was initially a sixth-round pick out of Southern Miss for the Miami Dolphins in the 2018 NFL Draft. He spent one season in Miami before signing with the Texans, where he played last fall before being waived.

Armstrong appeared in 30 games for the Dolphins and Texans from 2018 and 2020. He has logged 12 career tackles, primarily on special teams.

The Falcons signed Armstrong to their practice squad in December of last year after losing

starting right cornerback Fabian Moreau to a hamstring injury during the Falcons’ 31-17 loss to the Buccaneers in Week 13.

Armstrong was never promoted to the active roster in 2021 but after a strong showing in training camp this offseason, there was a possibility that he could have seen some action this year as he was listed behind A.J. Terrell on the team’s first unofficial depth chart.

He did play a role in the Falcons’ 27-23 preseason win over the Detroit Lions and recorded a tackle while playing 22 defensive snaps and eight special teams snaps.

At the moment, it’s unclear if Armstrong suffered his undisclosed injury during the preseason opener or at practice but he is set to be sidelined for the 2022 campaign.

While his injury is heartbreaking, it gives Mike Ford and Dee Alford a better shot at making it through the final roster cuts.

