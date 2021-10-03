Washington vs. Falcons: HC Ron Rivera Hypes Up Matt Ryan Ahead of Matchup

The Atlanta Falcons have just one victory under their belt heading into Week 4’s matchup against the Washington Football Team, but a slow start to the 2021 season doesn’t mean that they don’t have an elite quarterback leading the way in Matt Ryan––and Washington’s head coach Ron Rivera knows that.

Rivera, the former Carolina Panthers head coach, has seen his fair share of Ryan. In fact, the two have battled it out a total of 18 times. Of those 18 times, Ryan has won 12.

“This is a savvy guy,” Rivera said of Ryan, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “This is a guy that’s been doing it a long time and has had a lot of success. He’s a league MVP. So you know, he’s a really good football player. He’s got a good arm. He still makes all the throws. He is a little older, but with that comes wisdom and experience. And that’s what you see from Matt.”

At 36-years-old and working under a new offense, Ryan has thrown for 707 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions so far this season.

Rivera and Washington’s defense could have an edge on Ryan this time since the veteran QB is working in a new offense without Julio Jones and an offensive line that has allowed seven sacks through three games.

Washinton’s Final Practice Report

Washington’s cornerback Benjamin St-Juste did not practice on Friday and has been ruled out for Sunday. This means that the team will likely activate Darryl Roberts from the practice squad and Torry McTyer will have to step up.

Running back Antonio Gibson was limited in Friday’s practice and remains questionable. However, Rivera is “pretty confident” that Gibson will be active on Sunday, according to insider Ben Standig.

Rivera is "pretty confident" about Antonio Gibson's status for Sunday but how he feels tomorrow will be important. Says the RB received reps as expected today. https://t.co/BvUrjr2Quw — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 1, 2021

Defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis practiced in full but remains questionable. And some big news for Washington is that wide receiver Curtis Samuel was activated from the injured reserve on Friday.

Full Participant

DT Matt Ioannidis (Knee)

T Charles Leno (NIR)

G Brandon Scherff (Chest)

Limited Participant

RB Antonio Gibson (Shin)

Out

CB Benjamin St-Juste (Concussion)

Falcons Final Practice Report

The Falcons are in better shape heading into Week 4. Top cornerback A.J. Terrell practiced in full again on Friday and has been cleared from concussion protocol.

No. 2 wideout Russell Gage has been ruled out for the second week in a row, but the Falcons will have rookie Frank Darby for some extra depth.

Full Participant

WR Frank Darby (Calf)

G Colby Gossett (Illness)

S Erik Harris (Back)

CB A.J. Terrell (Concussion)

Did Not Practice-Out

DT Marlon Davidson (Ankle)

WR Russell Gage (Ankle)

