Falcons UDFA QB Feleipe Franks Makes 53-Man Roster

The Atlanta Falcons’ 53-man roster is live.
All 32 NFL teams had until 4 P.M. Tuesday to cut down their rosters but the Falcons made cuts last night and this morning to get make theirs official before the deadline.
The Falcons have opted to keep three quarterbacks, which means undrafted rookie Feleipe Franks made the final cut. The only other undrafted rookie alongside Franks to make the squad was linebacker Dorian Etheridge.
Atlanta Falcons 2021 Roster
Below is the Falcons 2021 53-man roster:
Offense
QB Matt Ryan
QB Josh Rosen
QB Feleipe Franks
RB Mike Davis
RB Cordarrelle Patterson
RB Qadree Ollison
FB Keith Smith
WR Calvin Ridley
WR Russell Gage
WR Olamide Zaccheaus
WR Tajae Sharpe
WR Christian Blake
WR Frank Darby
TE Kyle Pitts
TE Hayden Hurst
TE Lee Smith
OT Jake Matthews
OT Kaleb McGary
OT Jason Spriggs
OG Josh Andrews
OG Chris Lindstrom
OG/OT Jalen Mayfield
OG/OC Drew Dalman
OC Matt Hennessy
Defense
DL Grady Jarrett
DL Jon Bullard
DL Marlon Davidson
DL Tyeler Davison
DL John Cominsky
DL Ta’Quon Graham
OLB Dante Fowler
OLB Jacob Tuioti-Mariner
OLB Steven Means
OLB Ade Ogundeji
OLB Brandon Copeland
ILB Deion Jones
ILB Foye Oluokun
ILB Mykal Walker
ILB Dorian Etheridge
CB A.J. Terrell
CB Fabian Moreau
CB Isaiah Oliver
CB Kendall Sheffield
CB Darren Hall
CB Avery Williams
S Duron Harmon
S Erik Harris
S Richie Grant
S Jaylinn Hawkins
S/CB T.J. Green
Special Teams
K Younghoe Koo
P Cameron Nizialek
LS Josh Harris
