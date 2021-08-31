Falcons UDFA QB Feleipe Franks Makes 53-Man Roster

Falcons UDFA QB Feleipe Franks Makes 53-Man Roster

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Falcons Feleipe Franks

Getty Feleipe Franks #15 of the Atlanta Falcons rushes against the Tennessee Titans.

The Atlanta Falcons’ 53-man roster is live.

All 32 NFL teams had until 4 P.M. Tuesday to cut down their rosters but the Falcons made cuts last night and this morning to get make theirs official before the deadline.

The Falcons have opted to keep three quarterbacks, which means undrafted rookie Feleipe Franks made the final cut. The only other undrafted rookie alongside Franks to make the squad was linebacker Dorian Etheridge.

ALL the latest Falcons news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Falcons newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Falcons!

Atlanta Falcons 2021 Roster

Below is the Falcons 2021 53-man roster:

Offense

QB Matt Ryan
QB Josh Rosen
QB Feleipe Franks

RB Mike Davis
RB Cordarrelle Patterson
RB Qadree Ollison

FB Keith Smith

WR Calvin Ridley
WR Russell Gage
WR Olamide Zaccheaus
WR Tajae Sharpe
WR Christian Blake
WR Frank Darby

TE Kyle Pitts
TE Hayden Hurst
TE Lee Smith

OT Jake Matthews
OT Kaleb McGary
OT Jason Spriggs

OG Josh Andrews
OG Chris Lindstrom
OG/OT Jalen Mayfield
OG/OC Drew Dalman

OC Matt Hennessy

Defense

DL Grady Jarrett
DL Jon Bullard
DL Marlon Davidson
DL Tyeler Davison
DL John Cominsky
DL Ta’Quon Graham

OLB Dante Fowler
OLB Jacob Tuioti-Mariner
OLB Steven Means
OLB Ade Ogundeji
OLB Brandon Copeland

ILB Deion Jones
ILB Foye Oluokun
ILB Mykal Walker
ILB Dorian Etheridge

CB A.J. Terrell
CB Fabian Moreau
CB Isaiah Oliver
CB Kendall Sheffield
CB Darren Hall
CB Avery Williams

S Duron Harmon
S Erik Harris
S Richie Grant
S Jaylinn Hawkins
S/CB T.J. Green

Special Teams

K Younghoe Koo
P Cameron Nizialek
LS Josh Harris

READ NEXT:

Read More
,
Comment Here
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments