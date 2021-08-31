Falcons UDFA QB Feleipe Franks Makes 53-Man Roster

The Atlanta Falcons’ 53-man roster is live.

All 32 NFL teams had until 4 P.M. Tuesday to cut down their rosters but the Falcons made cuts last night and this morning to get make theirs official before the deadline.

The Falcons have opted to keep three quarterbacks, which means undrafted rookie Feleipe Franks made the final cut. The only other undrafted rookie alongside Franks to make the squad was linebacker Dorian Etheridge.

Atlanta Falcons 2021 Roster

Below is the Falcons 2021 53-man roster:

Offense

QB Matt Ryan

QB Josh Rosen

QB Feleipe Franks

RB Mike Davis

RB Cordarrelle Patterson

RB Qadree Ollison

FB Keith Smith

WR Calvin Ridley

WR Russell Gage

WR Olamide Zaccheaus

WR Tajae Sharpe

WR Christian Blake

WR Frank Darby

TE Kyle Pitts

TE Hayden Hurst

TE Lee Smith

OT Jake Matthews

OT Kaleb McGary

OT Jason Spriggs

OG Josh Andrews

OG Chris Lindstrom

OG/OT Jalen Mayfield

OG/OC Drew Dalman

OC Matt Hennessy

Defense

DL Grady Jarrett

DL Jon Bullard

DL Marlon Davidson

DL Tyeler Davison

DL John Cominsky

DL Ta’Quon Graham

OLB Dante Fowler

OLB Jacob Tuioti-Mariner

OLB Steven Means

OLB Ade Ogundeji

OLB Brandon Copeland

ILB Deion Jones

ILB Foye Oluokun

ILB Mykal Walker

ILB Dorian Etheridge

CB A.J. Terrell

CB Fabian Moreau

CB Isaiah Oliver

CB Kendall Sheffield

CB Darren Hall

CB Avery Williams

S Duron Harmon

S Erik Harris

S Richie Grant

S Jaylinn Hawkins

S/CB T.J. Green

Special Teams

K Younghoe Koo

P Cameron Nizialek

LS Josh Harris

