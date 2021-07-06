Falcons Fans React to Kyle Pitts, Rookies Repping All Black Uniforms [LOOK]

The Atlanta Falcons officially inked and paid all nine draft picks last week. And this week, we got a first glimpse of the top rookies in their uniforms.

First-round pick Kyle Pitts is pictured in the top left, second-round pick Richie Grant is in the top right, third-round pick Jalen Mayfield is on the bottom left and fourth-round pick Darren Hall is pictured at the bottom right.

Rooks in the new looks 📸 pic.twitter.com/Wmd53YhQ54 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) July 6, 2021

Of course, the “unicorn” gets his own tweet.

First look at Kyle Pitts in our uniform 👀 pic.twitter.com/AY4O2zjCbz — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) July 6, 2021

Falcons 2021 Rookie Jersey Numbers

Here’s a look at what jersey number the rookies will wear in 2021:

First-round pick, TE Kyle Pitts No. 8

Second-round pick, S Richie Grant No. 27

Third-round pick, OL Jalen Mayfield No. 77

Fourth-round pick, CB Darren Hall No. 34

Fourth-round pick, C Drew Dalman No. 67

Fifth-round pick, DT Ta’Quon Graham No. 95

Fifth-round pick, DE Adetokunbo Ogundeji No. 92

Fifth-round pick, CB Avery Williams No. 35

Sixth-round pick, WR Frank Darby No. 88

Falcons Fans Respond to Rookies in Uniform

Falcons fans didn’t hold back their excitement or thoughts on the rookies in their new jerseys.

One word, one emoji:

Absolute 🔥 — 🇬🇧 Atlanta Falcons 🔴⚫ (@ATLFalconsUK) July 6, 2021

Some are still not a fan of the Falcons’ fresh look that they established last season:

The font and numbers are so trash — Daddy (@1percenterrday) July 6, 2021

We royally screwed up with our uniform design. I hope we change back to the retro red helmets, white jerseys with red numbers, and silver pants. Plus get rid of that stupid font. — Jimmy Jam (@JimmyJa05450580) July 6, 2021

The Falcons team mascot, Freddie Falcon, had nothing but unicorn emojis in response to Pitts.

🦄🦄🦄 — Freddie Falcon (@FreddieFalcon) July 6,

Since Pitts is so versatile, one fan is wondering if he can fill all of the other roster holes, specifically on defense:

Can he play d lineman and safety and corner too? — seth andrews (@sethand93285786) July 6, 2021

What this guy said:

It’s all about results….don’t care how he looks. — $CedricCota (@cedcota) July 6, 2021

Don’t listen to the haters:

Mark my words we balling this season and like it or not you gone have to have the refs for this squad i promise you😤 — 🖕🏾💔🖕🏾 (@aries_kingdom88) July 6, 2021

Do you think the photographer really said this?

Photographer said “aight now grab ya collar” — Austin Head (@HeadAustin) July 6, 2021

But, “eight is great”:

I respect his decision but I kind of wish he would’ve went double digit He’s going to go off as a rookie this year ! — Brent Wagner (@BrentWags12) July 6, 2021

Contrary to what Bow Wow says, Kyle Pitts was the best pick of the draft.

So happy you took him and not @justnfields — Jjdgolf (@Jjdgolf1) July 6, 2021

Pitts might be here to save the universe, or at least the Falcons overall record:

Dude looks like a super hero 😱 — Kelce (@killlsey) July 6, 2021

Even fans who are not fans had something to say:

Damn that is sexy. Not even a falcons fan — forex trader (@4xtraderrr) July 6, 2021

