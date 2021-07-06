Falcons Fans React to Kyle Pitts, Rookies Repping All Black Uniforms [LOOK]

Falcons Fans React to Kyle Pitts, Rookies Repping All Black Uniforms [LOOK]

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
falcons draft Kyle Pitts

Getty Kyle Pitts walks onstage after being selected fourth by the Atlanta Falcons during round one of the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Atlanta Falcons officially inked and paid all nine draft picks last week. And this week,  we got a first glimpse of the top rookies in their uniforms.

First-round pick Kyle Pitts is pictured in the top left, second-round pick Richie Grant is in the top right, third-round pick Jalen Mayfield is on the bottom left and fourth-round pick Darren Hall is pictured at the bottom right.

Of course, the “unicorn” gets his own tweet.

ALL the latest Falcons news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Falcons newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Falcons!

Falcons 2021 Rookie Jersey Numbers

Here’s a look at what jersey number the rookies will wear in 2021:

First-round pick, TE Kyle Pitts No. 8
Second-round pick, S Richie Grant No. 27
Third-round pick, OL Jalen Mayfield No. 77
Fourth-round pick, CB Darren Hall No. 34
Fourth-round pick, C Drew Dalman No. 67
Fifth-round pick, DT Ta’Quon Graham No. 95
Fifth-round pick, DE Adetokunbo Ogundeji No. 92
Fifth-round pick, CB Avery Williams No. 35
Sixth-round pick, WR Frank Darby  No. 88

Falcons Fans Respond to Rookies in Uniform

Falcons fans didn’t hold back their excitement or thoughts on the rookies in their new jerseys.

One word, one emoji:

Some are still not a fan of the Falcons’ fresh look that they established last season:

The Falcons team mascot, Freddie Falcon, had nothing but unicorn emojis in response to Pitts.

Since Pitts is so versatile, one fan is wondering if he can fill all of the other roster holes, specifically on defense:

What this guy said:

Don’t listen to the haters:

Do you think the photographer really said this?

But, “eight is great”:

Contrary to what Bow Wow says, Kyle Pitts was the best pick of the draft.

Pitts might be here to save the universe, or at least the Falcons overall record:

Even fans who are not fans had something to say:

READ NEXT:

Read More
,