Falcons Continue to Make Roster Moves Ahead of Week 12 Matchup

The Atlanta Falcons have continued to make roster moves ahead of Week 12’s matchup against the Washington Commanders.

On Tuesday, November 12, the team promoted offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil from the active roster to the practice squad, per ESPN’s Michael Rothstein.

Falcons sign OL Ryan Neuzil to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.



The Falcons have signed CB John Reid to the practice squad and have released S Devon Key — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) November 22, 2022

Atlanta also signed cornerback John Reid to the practice squad and released safety Devon Key in a corresponding move.

These moves come after the club sent tight end Kyle Pitts and Ta’Quon Graham to injured reserve, claimed Jaleel Johnson claimed off of the waivers, signed tight end John Raine signed to the practice squad and sent offensive lineman Justin Shaffer to the practice squad’s IR on Monday.

Neuzil’s Versatility Fills Two Potential Voids

The Falcons elevated Neuzil for the third time on Sunday against the Chicago Bears and with league rules in place, the team needs to either sign a player following their third elevation or cut them.

Neuzil’s elevation makes sense for the Falcons who are dealing with injuries on their offensive line. Left guards Elijah Wilkinson and Matt Hennessy remain on injured reserve, leaving the job up to Colby Gossett and Chuma Edoga. And with Gossett and Edoga splitting the left guard role, the Falcons fall short behind Drew Dalman at the center position.

This is where Neuzil’s versatility comes in handy as he can play in both interior spots.

After going unselected out of Appalachian State in the 2021 NFL Draft, Neuzil was signed by the Falcons as an undrafted free agent.

He didn’t make it through roster cuts, but was re-signed to the practice squad the following day. Neuzil spent the entire 2021 season on the practice squad and signed a future contract with Atlanta in January.

After spending a year on the practice squad, Neuzil came into this past offseason looking to make an impact. He had a pretty decent showing and even took snaps at center as opposed to guard, but his versatility wasn’t enough to make it through final roster cuts.

Neuzil was once again re-signed to the practice squad.

Falcons Move on From Safety/Sign CB

The Falcons are moving on from added safety Devon Key, who was signed last week.

Key, 25, was signed by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021 after going undrafted out of Western Kentucky. He spent his rookie year on the practice squad and then was released ahead of the 2022 season.

Prior to entering the league, Key was a standout at WKU where he started all four seasons. His best two years came-to-back. As a junior, he recorded 93 tackles for third on the team. He also logged his second career interception for a score. And during his senior year, Key broke the FBS-era record for career tackles, logging a total of 350. He was named second-team All-Conference USA following the season.

In his Key’s place, the Falcons added cornerback John Reid to the practice squad.

Reid entered the league as a fourth-round draft pick out of Penn State by the Houston Texans in 2020. He comes to the Falcons with little experience after spending his three-year career on practice squads.

It now makes you wonder if A.J. Terrell, who has been battling a hamstring injury this season, is doing well.