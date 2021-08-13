Falcons’ Russell Gage Shows Off in Hilarious Mic’d Up Video [WATCH]

‘Tis the season where the Atlanta Falcons spice up training camp by micing up their players for better entertainment.

On Thursday, Falcons’ wide receiver Russell Gage was the chosen one and gave us some of––what he called–––”the best content.”

Gage walked viewers through some drills and he even shared an English lesson on the word “fiance.”

Meanwhile, his teammates busted on him for not knowing “how to act” with a mic on.

Watch below to catch the full effect of what it’s like to work alongside Gage:

Gage Understands His New Role in Atlanta

With Calvin Ridley set to take Julio Jones’ spot as the Falcons No. 1 wideout, pressure will be on Gage to take over the No. 2 spot.

“I understand my role may have increased, but I’m ready for it,” Gage told reporters. “We’re going to keep moving forward.”

While Ridley will be the main attraction, Gage is stoked to play opposite to him.

“Calvin’s a beast,” Gage said via the team’s website. “You guys saw him work and know that he’s explosive. Against single coverage, defenses really can’t do it. He’s a beast. He’s the definition of playing fast and being decisive. I’m excited to play across from him this year. It’s going to be fun.”

Gage was originally drafted as a sixth-round pick in 2018 where he saw just six catches for 63 yards. The following season, his production spiked when the Falcons traded Mohamed Sanu in the midst of the 2019 campaign. This move opened up plenty of opportunity for the then-second-year wideout who reeled in 49 catches for 446 yards and a touchdown.

Last season, Gage was able to continue to excel with 72 catches for 786 yards and four touchdowns.

Gage Will Have to Fight For Matt Ryan’s Attention

Gage will not only be up against Ridley, but he will also be battling with 2021 first-round pick Kyle Pitts and veteran Hayden Hurst when it comes to gaining Matt Ryan’s trust and attention.

However, the 25-year-old is not worried about that. He believes he has somewhat of an advantage after learning from the best over the past three seasons. Jones left Gage his key to success.

“Run. That was [Julio’s] biggest thing,” Gage said. “Speed off the ball and running. A lot of guys get too caught up thinking into their routes. Understand that even if you make a mistake, make it full speed. A receiver’s biggest asset is his speed. Whatever it is, you need to display it.”

Expect Gage to enter 2021 hungry for more targets this season.

