Buccaneers WR Gives Verdict on Falcons Defense

There are many reasons why the Atlanta Falcons have rebounded from a winless start to even their record at 2-2. A dominant and relentless running game has led the way, while top draft pick Drake London has already established himself as a legitimate playmaker in the passing game.

An underrated part of the Falcons’ recent winning streak has been the play of a steadily improving defense. Coordinator Dean Pees is overseeing a unit that rebounded from a slow start to allow less than 24 points in each of the last two games, both wins, against the Seattle Seahawks and Cleveland Browns.

The improvement hasn’t gone unnoticed by a former Falcons wide receiver now playing for NFC South rivals the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This wideout has given his verdict on 73-year-old Pees’ ability to still cause offenses problems.

Former Falcons WR Gives Honest Verdict on Pees

Russell Gage knows a thing or two about Pees and his system. Gage got a firsthand glimpse at both last season as a member of the Falcons.

It was a career year for Gage, who parlayed 66 catches, 770 yards and four touchdown into signing a three-year deal with the Bucs worth $30 million. Gage and the Bucs are gearing up to face the Falcons at Raymond James Stadium in Week 5, and the player had this to say about Pees’ defense, per D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution:

#Bucs Russell Gage on #Falcons defense to Tampa Media on Wed: “I mean, honestly, the defense looks pretty similar. I know coach (Dean Pees), he mixes a lot of coverage up. He plays a lot of different coverages. He’ll run a linebacker out there at corner and still play Cover 2." — D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) October 6, 2022

It’s an apt description of a scheme deeply rooted in zone-based coverage concepts and a bend-don’t-break mentality. The numbers are far from impressive, with the Falcons ranked 25th in points and yards allowed, but those statistics don’t tell the whole story.

Instead, the Falcons have made notable strides in key areas of defensive football. Perhaps surprising to some, those strides have involved big plays, things not often associated with Pees’ philosophy.

Falcons Making More Splash Plays on Defense

Pees’ unit already has eight sacks, four interceptions and three fumble recoveries through four games. Sacks and turnovers had been hard to come by for a defense that logged a league-low 18 quarterback takedowns last season.

Fortunately, new faces like former New York Giants outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter and rookie Arnold Ebiketie have helped Pees generate greater pressure without having to call more blitzes. Ebiketie logged his first sack as a pro in Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints, a rare three-sack game for the Falcons:

Ebiketie with the euro step + Rip here on Winston, but look at the leg drive on the rep, progressive hard steps collapsing the pocket ! @dlinevids1 pic.twitter.com/AOYn13v5OJ — 👻 Spooky Damski 🎃 (@Damski32) September 11, 2022

Putting heat on the pocket will be essential against Tom Brady and the Bucs. Brady has taken seven sacks through four games on an uncharacteristically sluggish Tampa Bay offense.

Injuries have played a part and the theme looks set to continue in Week 5. Ironically, Brady could be without Gage’s expertise because the latter is listed as “questionable” on the team’s injury report. Gage is also joined by the Falcons’ all-time leading receiver, Julio Jones.

Not having to plan for Gage and Jones is a bonus, but the Buccaneers still have Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Leonard Fournette at Brady’s disposal. Pees is aware the Bucs are still dangerous, despite not playing to their talent yet, per Josh Kendall of The Athletic:

Atlanta DC Dean Pees on the Bucs: "The reason everybody thinks they look different is they have a bunch of players out. You start taking those guys out of the equation, any offense looks different. Those guys are back so we have to deal with them." — Josh Kendall (@JoshTheAthletic) October 6, 2022

Pees is right to talk up the challenge ahead of what already looks like a statement game for the Falcons. Beating the Buccaneers would send a message a rebuilding team is for real, thanks in no small part to a defense starting to punch above its weight.