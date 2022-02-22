Ex-Falcons Starting Safety Announces Retirement

Atlanta Falcons‘ former fifth-round pick, Ricardo Allen, is throwing in the towel.

The current Cincinnati Bengals safety announced his official retirement via Instagram on Monday, February 21.

Former #Falcons safety Ricardo Allen announced his NFL retirement per his Instagram account pic.twitter.com/GCybJOuo1j — PFF ATL Falcons (@PFF_Falcons) February 21, 2022

Ricardo Allen’s Retirement Announcement

Allen doesn’t plan to stray too far from the game but you can read his full farewell to the league below:

I’ve always wondered how it would feel giving up what most people would consider to be ‘most of me’, and that’s being a professional athlete. But, the truth is, I’m blessed to be able to say that it’s been good. It could have been better with two Super Bowl rings, but who’s complaining? Not me….😑😂 Dear, football career I’m grateful for you, and I’m thankful for the opportunity you gave me to turn nothing but hard work into the foundation of a growing legacy. You’ve shown me it’s not about how you start; it’s about how you finish. Figuratively speaking for all the smart asses 😂 You’ve taught me the true meaning of the Ying/Yang of life, the good, the bad. It’s all relative. Embrace the obstacle in front of you as another obstacle to conquer and grow, because honestly, what’s life without a fight? Or something to fight for? I’m blessed to be able to take the cleats off on my terms with a true burning love for the game and pretty cool opportunities within reach. The truth is, I’ve only scratched the surface of who I am and what I have to offer. I am grateful for the time that I was able to strap on the helmet and go to war with my brothers (and for being able to put it on someone every now and then 😂). I know I will miss that, but I also know that I love my family, and I owe this life to them. Knowing that I devoted all of my time, energy, blood, sweat and tears to my craft and enjoyed the grind that came with it, I am ready to take all of this knowledge and to help guide the next generation of men to achieve their goals, while ultimately, we all achieve our goals together. To the Falcons organization, thank you for a great 7 years. To the Bengals organization— WOW, what a year and I can’t wait to see what’s coming out of there in the next years to come. To all my boys out there, I love you guys! But, just know… when you see me on the other side with the head set on, I’m throwing that shit deep! Sincerely Rico 🤞🏾 P.S

Y’all better not call me coach 😂

Allen Was Never Fully Ready to Leave Atlanta

Allen, 30, appeared at his second Super Bowl earlier this month as the only Bengals player with previous SB experience.

He coached his team from the sidelines and used the Falcons’ historic loss as motivation, but Cincy just couldn’t get the job done and fell to the LA Rams 23-20.

But prior to game day, Allen opened up to the media about his time in Atlanta and how difficult it was to leave after seven seasons.

“I was able to grow as a man, grow as a player, grow as a human being, grow as a player. The Falcons helped build me into a lot of who I am today,” Allen said during Super Bowl week.

“Man, just being able to get to the opportunity to go to another team at the end…to be honest I didn’t want to restart. I loved the players and over there and I loved everything about that locker room. I wasn’t ready to restart from ground zero again at a place where I had already worked up from the bottom before. I knew that the new coaching staff was going to come in with not very much respect for me. That (is) kind of just how it goes when you are bringing in a new staff.

“I was ready to go somewhere else and do something different, too. I got that opportunity. I never voiced that to anyone, but it came in free agency. It was kind of perfect timing for me and my family.”

Allen finishes his eight-year NFL playing career with 375 tackles, 28 passes defended, 13 interceptions, and six tackles for loss, 100 games, and two Super Bowl appearances.

