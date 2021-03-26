Saints Pro Bowler Arrested by Police ‘Gang Unit’: Report

According to Adam Ferrise of Cleveland.com, New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore, 24, was arrested late Thursday night on suspicion of receiving stolen property. Ferrise advises that “jail records confirm Lattimore was booked into the Cuyahoga County Jail,” though he has not been formally charged.

Those same records reportedly show that he was arrested by Cleveland police’s gang unit and that three other men were arrested at the same time.

“One was arrested on suspicion of improperly handling a gun in a car and two were arrested on suspicion of having weapons under disability, meaning they illegally possessed a gun with a felony record,” writes Ferrise, who is a crime reporter for Cleveland.com.

Meanwhile, Clayton Holloway, assignment editor for NFL Network, has reported that Lattimore was arrested for “failure to notify of a loaded handgun that turned out to be stolen.”

He also tweeted out Lattimore’s booking photo:

NFL Network confirms #Saints CB Marshon Lattimore was arrested in Cleveland late Thursday night for failure to notify of a loaded handgun that turned out to be stolen. pic.twitter.com/69NMrMSUbh — Clayton Holloway (@HollowClay) March 26, 2021

Details regarding the circumstances that led to the arrests have not yet been released.

The latest Falcons news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Falcons newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Falcons!

Marshon Lattimore’s NFL Career: A Brief History

Lattimore is a Cleveland native who attended Ohio State before the Saints took him in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft (No. 11 overall), making him the first cornerback selected that year. He has started all 57 games in which he has appeared and according to Pro Football Reference has recorded 230 total tackles (190 solo), along with ten interceptions, 55 passes defensed, five forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.

He often plays an aggressive form of man-to-man coverage that has led to him being named to the Pro Bowl in three of his first four seasons (2017, 2019, 2020). He was also Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2017, a season in which he collected five interceptions.

Lattimore a Potential Trade Candidate?

Last May the Saints exercised the fifth-year option on Lattimore’s rookie contract, so he is entering his final year under that agreement and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

Per overthecap.com, Lattimore will earn a salary of $10.244 million in 2021 and count the same amount against the Saints’ salary cap. Past performance would suggest that Lattimore’s next contract could make him one of the better-compensated defensive backs in the NFL, despite some inconsistencies in his play. But with the Saints being one of the most cap strapped teams in the league, he has been mentioned as a potential future trade candidate.

Both Jacksonville and Cleveland have been suggested as possible future destinations, as his former college coach, Urban Meyer, is now head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. In Cleveland he could be reunited with friend and fellow former Buckeye Denzel Ward, who starts at cornerback for the Browns. Ward was drafted by Cleveland No. 4 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft.

In 2020 Lattimore started 14 games and was responsible for 62 total tackles along with 11 passes defensed, two tackles for loss and a pair of interceptions.



Also Read:

• Cowboys Signing Another Former Falcons Safety: Report

• Falcons Select ‘Lethal’ Alabama WR in New Mock Draft

• Falcons Signing Former Washington Cornerback Fabian Moreau: Report