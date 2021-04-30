Falcons Have Signed a Backup QB: Report

The Atlanta Falcons announced on Friday that they have signed AJ McCarron as one of their backup quarterbacks.

The Falcons needed to make this move one way or another with just Matt Ryan left on their QB depth chart after the release of Kurt Benkert and Matt Schaub’s retirement. McCarron adds veteran experience and the Falcons will likely turn to a younger face somewhere in the next few rounds of the draft.

We have agreed to terms with QB AJ McCarron. 📝- https://t.co/IZfGgXRX4j pic.twitter.com/Y1P0Kp5FRx — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) April 30, 2021

McCarron, an Alabama product, was originally a fifth round draft selection by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2014 NFL Draft. Over the last 7 years, McCarron has spent time with the Raiders and Texans following his sting with Cincy.

He played last season as Deshaun Watson’s backup, appearing in just two games for Houston.

Thus far in his NFL career, McCarron has played in 17 games with four starts between Cincy Houston, and Oakland. He has completed 109 of 174 passes in his career for 1,173 yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions.

The Falcons Passed on Drafting QB at No. 4 Overall

The Falcons skipped over drafting Justin Fields or Mac Jones at No. 4 overall last night and instead went with the dual-threat weapon out of Florida, Kyle Pitts.

Atlanta signing McCarron ahead of the 2nd and 3rd rounds of the NFL draft might mean the Falcons are in no hurry to draft a quarterback. Though, general manager Terry Fontenot told reporters that the team is still looking for a QB Thursday night.

“There’s still a chance we could definitely draft a quarterback,” Fontenot said Thursday night via ESPN. “We got a long way to go, and there are some good quarterbacks that I believe [are] in the draft still. Still a chance we could draft a quarterback or, again, we could get out of the draft and there could be a trade.

“There are still a lot of other opportunities to acquire quarterbacks and to fill out the roster the right way.”

The Falcons have other pressing needs to worry about right now outside the QB position such as a cornerback, defensive end, offensive tackle, and running back.

The Falcons will pick two times tonight, once in the second round at 35th overall and once in the third round at 68 overall. There is plenty of talent at QB if Atlanta decides to grab another tonight.

