Falcons Sign Ex-Broncos, Lions CB

The Atlanta Falcons continue to make free agency moves and topped off the week by signing a third FA: cornerback Mike Ford.

Ford comes to Atlanta on a one-year deal, the team announced on Friday, April 8.

We have signed CB Mike Ford. — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) April 8, 2022

The other three players that the Falcons agreed to deals with earlier in the week were offensive lineman Germain Ifedi, long snapper Beau Brinkley and linebacker Rashaad Evans.

Ford Went Undrafted in 2018

Ford, 26, joined the league after signing with the Detroit Lions as an undrafted free agent in 2018.

The Southeast Missouri State product struggled to make the 53-man roster during camp, which lead to the Lions re-signing him to the practice squad. It wasn’t until the second half of the season that Ford made his NFL debut. He finished his rookie season playing in seven games with four starts and logging 25 tackles.

In his second season, he saw action in 15 games with just two starts, ending the year with 12 tackles and two passes defended.

Ford spent one more season in Detroit before being picked off the waivers by the Denver Broncos in 2021. As primarily a special teams contributor through 13 games last season, he logged 6 total tackles.

He’ll have his work cut out for him this offseason as he competes for a spot on the cornerback depth chart and/or special teams.

The Falcons cornerback depth chart currently consists of A.J. Terrell, Casey Hayward, Isaiah Oliver, Darren Hall, Avery Williams, Kendall Sheffield, Corey Ballentine, Cornell Armstrong, Lafayette Pitts and Mike Ford.

Kendall Sheffield Could Be on the Hot Seat

The Falcons kept six cornerbacks on the 53-man roster last season and Kendall Sheffield was one of them––however, that might not be the case this year.

Since being drafted by the Falcons in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL draft, Sheffield’s production has decreased.

During his rookie season, Sheffield logged 46 total tackles, 3 passes deflected and a forced fumble through 16 games and 11 starts. He remained a steady asset in year two where he recorded 51 total tackles, 3 passes defended and a forced in 13 games with nine starts.

Last season, he played behind A.J. Terrell, Isaiah Oliver and Fabian Moreau until he was placed on the injured reserve with an undisclosed injury in September. He was reactivated off the IR in October and finished the year recording zero tackles through seven games.

Sheffield’s injury gave 2021 rookies Darren Hall and Avery Williams a chance to shine. Hall finished his first year with 27 tackles, 3 passes defended and a sack while Williams recorded 22 tackles, 2 fumble recoveries and a pass defended. He also totaled 643 kick return yards.

The Falcons have already re-signed Oliver to a one-year deal, who suffered a season-ending knee injury last year in Week 4 but his contribution at nickleback of 11 tackles and three pass deflections at the start of the season gave Atlanta a reason to sign him again.

The re-signing of Oliver and recent signings of Hayward and Ford could mean that they are preparing to cut Sheffield in the coming days, which will free up $5 million in cap space. The move would give the Falcons some much-needed extra cash in order to sign their 2022 NFL draft class.

