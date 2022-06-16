Falcons Sign Former Bears’ DL

The Atlanta Falcons have added to their defensive line by signing Jalen Dalton, the team announced on Thursday, June 16.

In lieu of the signing, Falcons’ analyst and host of Locked on Podcast, Aaron Freeman, gave some insight on Dalton, saying that the move is “a nice step [in the right direction], but the team still needs more beef up front.”

Jalen Dalton is a 6-6 IDL that has nearly a 7-foot wingspan and has athletic traits to develop. Has a chance to make the team since #Falcons are thin along the D-line. A nice step, but team still needs more beef up front. — Aaron Freeman (@falcfans) June 16, 2022

Dalton initially went undrafted out of North Carolina following the 2019 NFL Draft before the Chicago Bears picked him up. And more recently, he had a short stint with the New Orleans Saints. However, unfortunately, due to injury woes, Dalton has yet to appear in a regular-season game.

Before entering the league, Dalton logged 93 total tackles (46 solo), 15 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, seven passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 38 games over four seasons as a Tar Heel.

Falcons Cut Two Players

In addition to signing Dalton and center Jonotthan Harrison, the Falcons released

running back Jeremy McNichols and wide receiver Austin Trammell in corresponding moves

Falcons sign DL Jalen Dalton and OL Jonotthan Harrison, both of whom were tryout players this week. To make room, Atlanta cut RB Jeremy McNichols and WR Austin Trammell. McNichols & Trammell were both buried very deep on the depth chart at their positions. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) June 16, 2022

McNichols, 26, lasted only two weeks in Atlanta before getting released. He was originally a Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ fifth-round pick (162nd overall) out of Boise State in the 2017 draft. The Bucs released him before the start of the 2017 season. He has spent the last four years bouncing between practice squads, with stops at the San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos, the Titans, Chicago Bears and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

As for Trammell, he joined the Falcons in 2021 as an undrafted free agent. He spent the season on the practice squad except for Week 17, when he was elevated and made his NFL debut against the Buffalo Bills.

Running back and wide receiver were two major needs heading into the 2022 offseason, but now both positions have become quite crowded, resulting in the release of McNichols and Trammell.

Falcons DC Dean Pees Optimistic for Year 2

It’s no secret that the Falcons had one of the worst defenses in the league last year under new defensive coordinator Dean Pees.

But there’s nothing new about Pees anymore and he’s optimistic that year 2 will be better––much better.

During an interview with the local media, via Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Michael Cunningham, Pees said he’s “putting in 100% of his scheme after installing only about 60% in 2021” and noted that the returning players should have a better “grasp” on his defense this season.

He also discussed his approach to shifting player attitudes.

“We need to expect to win,” Pees said. “Not hope we play well. We need to expect to win. That’s what I’m used to and being around and the expectation.”

Ultimately, Pees just refuses to settle this season after letting too much slide last year.

“I don’t want anybody to say, ‘Oh, you played a nice game.’ I don’t want to hear that. I want to hear you played a great game. We need that. We need to not think that just playing OK is OK. It’s not OK. We’ve got to play great on defense.”

