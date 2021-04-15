Falcons Sign Ex-Lions Safety, Officially Ink RB Cordarrelle Patterson

On Thursday, the Atlanta Falcons made multiple moves and officially inked deals with all-purpose player Cordarrelle Patterson and safety Duron Harmon.

The Patterson singing isn’t surprising as it was reported Wednesday by NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo that veteran NFL wide receiver/kick returner would be visiting Atlanta and a deal would be expected soon.

We have signed RB Cordarrelle Patterson and S Duron Harmon.

Cordarelle Patterson Was Drafted in the First Round in 2013

Cordarelle Patterson, a former No. 29 overall pick, was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in 2013 out of the University of Tennessee.

In four seasons as a Viking, Patterson appeared in 64 games with 22 starts and caught 132 passes for 1,316 yards and seven touchdowns. He also averaged 10.7 yards on the ground with Minnesota.

From there, he spent time with the then-Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots in 2017 and 2018. His most recent stint has been two seasons with the Chicago Bears.

At 30 years old, Patterson has earned himself first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors four different times as a kick returner and name to second-team All-Pro honors twice in his career. Just last season, he led the NFC in kick return average with 29.1. which qualifies as the second-highest in the league behind Pro Football Hall of Famer Gale Sayers.

And since joining the NFL in 2013, Patterson was led all kickoff returners in touchdowns with eight, tying with Josh Cribbs and Leon Washington for the most in league history.

In eight seasons thus far, Patterson has played in 127 games and recorded 216 receptions for 2,087 yards and 10 touchdown catches. He has also rushed for 167 career carries for 1,017 yards adding eight more touchdowns on the ground.

He comes to Atlanta on a one-year deal worth $3 million, according to NFL Network.

Duron Harmon is a 3X Super Bowl Champion

Similar to Patterson, Duron Harmon was draft by the New England Patriots in the third round of 2013 draft at 91 overall out of Rutgers University.

During his seven seasons with the Pats, Harmon was more of a rotational player but still became a three-time Super Bowl champion (XLIX, LI, LIII).

Harmon, also 30 years old, comes to Atlanta after spending last season playing for the Detroit Lions where he started in all 16 games and recorded 73 total tackles, two interceptions, and five passes defensed. Pro Football Focus graded him a 65.3 last season, which was the lowest grade of his career.

#Lions Safety Duron Harmon picked off Gardner Minshew.

In eight seasons total, Harmon has appeared in 127 games with 45 starts. He has 19 career interceptions and 33 passes defensed.

The Falcons signing Harmon adds some much-needed boost to their safety room which features Jaylinn Hawkins, Erik Harris, and TJ Green. However, don’t be surprised if they turn to the draft for a rookie safety.