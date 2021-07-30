Falcons Sign Ex-Packers Wide Receiver

On Friday, the Atlanta Falcons signed wide receiver J’Mon Moore.

Moore was originally a fourth-round pick by the Green Bay Packers in the 2018 NFL Draft. The Falcons will be Moore’s fourth team in four NFL seasons as he spent last year on Houston Texan’s practice squad and the year prior on Cleveland Brown’s practice squad.

We have signed WR J'Mon Moore. https://t.co/tEPIq2lXMW — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) July 30, 2021

The WR Competition Will Be Hot for Moore

Moore doesn’t have much regular-season experience, recording just two career receptions for 15 receiving yards and four kick returns for 102 yards during his rookie season in Green Bay.

The former Missouri-made product did enter the NFL following an outstanding collegiate career after finishing both his junior and senior year with 1,000-yard receiving yards, along with 18 combined touchdowns, and over 16.0 yards per reception in that time span.

At 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds, Moore will be a good addition to the depth chart for training camp and hopefully can revive his blocking skills in Atlanta.

However, making the final roster won’t be easy up against a talented wide receiver room that features Calvin Ridley, Russell Gage, Frank Darby, Christian Blake, Olamide Zaccheaus, Tajae Sharpe, and more.

Check out Moore during last year’s training camp in Cleveland:

#Browns Case Keenum connects with WR J'Mon Moore deep (no sound, via Cleveland Browns) pic.twitter.com/Ags2hXQn0U — Brad Stainbrook (@BrownsByBrad) August 19, 2020

Falcons Signed A WR Last Month

It’s clear the Falcons are still trying to figure out their wideout depth chart following the departure of Julio Jones this offseason.

The team signed former XFL standout, Jeff Badet just last month.

Badet split his collegiate career playing for the University of Kentucky and Oklahoma as both a wide receiver and kick returner.

He declared for the 2018 NFL Draft where he went undrafted but later signed as a UDFA with the Minnesota Vikings. He played in all four of Minnesota’s preseason games and had 5 receptions for 34 yards, before being placed on the team’s practice squad.

Badet didn’t give up after not making the Vikings’ active roster. Instead, he turned to the XFL in 2020 where he impressed former Sooners coach, Bob Stoops. Stoops ended up drafting Badet 4th overall to the Dallas Renegades.

In a short time, Badet became a face of the XFL and caught 16 passes for 108 yards in five games before COVID-19 forced the league to fold. His contract was terminated and he spent the rest of 2020 with the Washington Football Team, mainly on the practice squad before he was waived this past May.

While the backfield is crowded in Atlanta, the position is still wide open with Ridley and Gage as the only players guaranteed a spot heading into the 2021 season.