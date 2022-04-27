Falcons Sign Another Long Snapper

The Atlanta Falcons have inked another long snapper.

The team announced the signing of former Raiders’ LS Liam McCullough to a one-year deal on Tuesday, April 27.

Thank You, Lord, for this opportunity. Excited to be an Atlanta Falcon! #RISEUP pic.twitter.com/6z0S2VqyFR — Liam McCullough (@LiamMcCullough2) April 26, 2022

McCullough Is An Ohio State Product

Before entering the league, McCullough played at Ohio State on full scholarship for four seasons from 2016 to 2019 where he snapped in 55 games.

Then, as an undrafted free agent in 2020, the Buckeye product was signed with the Las Vegas Raider. After failing to make it through final roster cuts, McCullough signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers where he was released again at the beginning of the season. He re-joined the Raiders’ squad in 2021 on a reserve/future contract but didn’t make it for the season again.

Hopefully the 24-year-old will have a real shot in the league this time around as the Falcons continue to rebuild their roster. But it won’t come east for McCullough, who will compete for a permanent job against longtime Titan, Beau Brinkley.

Brinkley Reunites With Arthur Smith

The Falcons also signed Brinkley to one-year deal last month.

Brinkley, 32, comes to Atlanta with more experience than McCullough and knowing a familiar face in Falcons’ head coach Arthur Smith.

The two overlapped in Tennessee during Smith’s nine-year coaching stint with the Titans.

The Mississippi State product originally signed with the Titans in 2012 where he held down the long snapper job until 2020 following two contract extensions. In eight seasons with Tennessee, Brinkley earned two Pro Bowl Invites and was named an All-Pro twice.

But the Titans ended up parting ways with the reliable snapper after he tore his meniscus, which put a damper on his consistency.

“I love Beau Brinkley,” Titans’ general manager Jon Robinson said in 2020 after Brinkley’s release, via Sports Illustrated. “He is a pro’s pro. He’s a hard worker. He’s a great teammate. I’ve got nothing but the utmost respect for (Brinkley) and how he handles his craft, but it was something that he had gotten sideways on a little bit and we didn’t see him fixing it, so felt like we needed to make a move there.”

He spent last season bouncing on and off the practice squads of the Arizona Cardinals, Detroit Lions and LA Chargers.

He was most recently signed by the Chicago Bears in February but was cut in March after the team re-signed long snapper Patrick Scales.

He has played in 135 games thus far and has logged 33 tackles.

Falcons Lost Their Pro Bowl LS to the LA Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers signed Falcons’ longtime long snapper Josh Harris at the start of free agency.

Harris, who became an unrestricted free agent on Wednesday, March 16, headed to LA on March 17 on a four-year, $5.6 million deal with $1.92 million guaranteed.

The Falcons had two players make the 2022 Pro Bowl roster: Kyle Pitts and Josh Harris.

Both were first-timers as Pitts became the first rookie tight end to land on the initial Pro Bowl roster since Jeremy Shockey in 2002, while Harris’ was long overdue.

Harris, 32, who has been with the Falcons for 10 seasons, has handled the long-snapping duties in all but five of 168 games.

Way before his NFL career, Harris played both linebacker and long snapper at Carrollton High School in Carrollton, Georgia. From there, he walked onto the Auburn football team in 2007 where he ended up starting as the Tigers’ long snapper from 2009 through 2011. He earned himself a scholarship in 2010, the same year the Tigers won the SEC title along with the BCS Championship, thanks to his snap for Wes Byrum’s game-winning field goal over Oregon.

In 2012, Harris signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent and started Week 1 after beating out veteran Joe Zelenka in the pre-season.

Hopefully, at least one of the Falcons’ new long snappers can fill the void Harris left behind.

