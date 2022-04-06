Falcons Sign Ex-Bears, Seahawks OL

The Atlanta Falcons have signed another former Chicago Bears player.

On Wednesday, April 6 the team announced the addition of offensive lineman Germain Ifedi, who joins the Falcons on a one-year contract.

The Falcons had initially hosted Ifedi for a visit two weeks ago and they had must have liked what they saw from him in order to sing him a few days later.

Ifedi Is a Former First-Round Pick

Ifedi, 27, was originally selected 31st overall by the Seattle Seahawks in 2016, becoming the fourth-straight Texas A&M offensive lineman to go in the first round of an NFL Draft.

He started all but 3 games during his rookie season at right guard. In 2017, Ifedi was starting every game, this time at right tackle for Seattle, however, he led the league in penalties that season with 16 after committing only 6 during his first year.

Ifedi didn’t improve in 2018, thus leading to the Seahawks’ decision to decline his fifth-year options in 2019.

The Chicago Bears picked him up in 2020 on a one-year deal and re-signed him in 2021. Ifedi started 23 of his 25 games during his time with the Bears, spending time at guard in 2020 before being moved to right tackle last season.

Heading into the 2022 season, the Falcons currently have Kaleb McGary as their right tackle starter and Chris Lindstrom at right guard, but Ifedi will be a boost to their lackluster depth chart if he can refrain himself from causing any more penalties.

