Falcons Sign RB to 53-Man Roster Among Other Moves

The Atlanta Falcons announced some roster moves on Monday, October 3.

The team signed running back Caleb Huntley to the 53-man roster after sending Cordarrelle Patterson to injured reserve following a minor procedure on his knee.

Patterson had been dealing with a knee injury that kept him out of practice ahead of Week 4’s meeting vs. the Browns but he was determined to play anyway. After a career-high performance in Seattle, Patterson was limited to just nine carries for 38 yards against Cleveland.

He is set to return in four weeks when the Falcons take on the LA Chargers in Week 6.

Additionally, the Falcons inked cornerback Cornell Armstrong to the practice squad..

Huntley Spent 2021 on the Falcons’ Practice Squad

Huntley originally signed with the Falcons out of Ball State following the 2021 NFL Draft.

The 5’10, 229-pound back still holds the ninth most rushing yards in Ball State history with 2,465 yards where he logged 10 career 100-yard rushing games.

He spent his rookie year on Atlanta’s practice squad but has seen plenty of action so far this season. He has appeared in two games for the Falcons as a standard practice squad elevation against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2 and Cleveland Browns in Week 4. He rushed for 56 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries (5.6 avg.) this Sunday’s 23-20 win over Cleveland.

Prior to Ball State and his professional career, Huntley played high school ball in Atlanta at Locust Grove where he was a four-year letterman. He played all four years on the varsity squad as a running back, recording a total of 3,135 rushing yards and 30 touchdowns. During his senior season in 2016, Huntley ran for 1,487 yards and reeled in 13 touchdowns, which earned him Region 4/5A Offensive Player of the Year. He ran for more than 100 rushing yards in each game that year and holds the single-season rushing record and yards per game at Locus Grove High School.

In an exclusive interview with The Falcoholic’s Evan Birchfield, Huntley described what coming back to Atlanta to play for his hometown team meant to him.

“It’s definitely crazy. It’s just crazy, it’s a dream come true,” Huntley said. “When I was a kid, watching Michael Vick, Alge Crumpler, Warrick Dunn — some of those guys, wearing their jerseys and doing the “dirty bird” dance — stuff like that, and now I’m a Falcon myself. Nobody does the “dirty bird” anymore, but I’ll definitely try and bring it back. I never in a million years would’ve thought I’d be playing for my home team.”

Armstrong Is No Stranger to the Falcons

Armstrong re-joins the Falcons practice squad after initially signing with the team back in December of last year.

He also spent the offseason with Atlanta through training camp and the preseason.

The 27-year-old corner was originally a sixth-round pick out of Southern Miss for the Miami Dolphins in the 2018 NFL Draft. He spent one season in Miami before signing with the Texans, where he spent last season before being waived of off injured reserve.

Armstrong has appeared in 30 NFL, recording 10 (nine solo) total tackles with two on special teams thus far in his career.