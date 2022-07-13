Falcons Sign Rookie Stud Defender

Ebiketie is a 6-4, 235-pound defensive end from Kensington, MD. He spent the first four years of his collegiate career a Temple University before transferring to Penn State for his final year of eligibility.

In one season as a Nittany Lion, he finished second in the Big Ten in tackles for loss with 18 and third in sacks with 9.5. He also earned second-team All-America honors.

Ebiketie was projected to be the seventh-best player available on day 2, per NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah. Below is his scouting report:

Ebiketie is a long, twitched-up edge rusher with a nonstop motor. He has an explosive get-off and routinely rocks offensive tackles with the power in his hands. He charges upfield before powering through the outside shoulder. He also has a violent swipe move and will occasionally cross the face of the tackle with a nifty inside counter move. He can really corner and finish at the top of his rush. He isn’t as dominant against the run, however. He ducks his head too often and gets washed by OTs and TEs. He lacks ideal block awareness, too. Still, the effort is always there to hustle and chase from the back side. Overall, Ebiketie is a gifted rusher who should rack up pressures/sacks while he learns to play the run with more consistency.

We should see Ebiketie jump right into a primary role on a Falcons defense that managed a league-low 18 sacks last year.

Rookie QB Desmond Ridder Remains Unsigned

Atlanta has now inked seven of their eight 2022 NFL Draft picks, leaving quarterback Desmond Ridder as the lone wolf.