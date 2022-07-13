Falcons Sign Rookie Stud Defender

Falcons Sign Rookie Stud Defender

Falcons officially sign second-round pick Arnold Ebiketie (No. 17) out of PSU.

The Atlanta Falcons have officially signed their second-round pick, Arnold Ebiketie, the team announced on Wednesday, July 13.

Ebiketie’s four-year rookie deal is worth an estimated $9.69 million and carries a $1.76 million cap hit in 2022, according to Falcons’ team report Tori McElhaney.

In the second round of this year’s draft, Atlanta sent their No. 43 and 114 picks to the New York Giants in order to snag Ebiketie a No. 38 overall out of Penn State.

Falcons Land the ‘Doctor Of Pass Rush’

Can’t pronounce Arnold’s last name correctly? No problem. You can just call him “Dr.”, aka the ‘doctor of pass rush,’ which is what he goes by according to NFL Network’s Andrew Siciliano.

Ebiketie is a 6-4, 235-pound defensive end from Kensington, MD. He spent the first four years of his collegiate career a Temple University before transferring to Penn State for his final year of eligibility.

In one season as a Nittany Lion, he finished second in the Big Ten in tackles for loss with 18 and third in sacks with 9.5. He also earned second-team All-America honors.

Ebiketie was projected to be the seventh-best player available on day 2, per NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah. Below is his scouting report:

Ebiketie is a long, twitched-up edge rusher with a nonstop motor. He has an explosive get-off and routinely rocks offensive tackles with the power in his hands. He charges upfield before powering through the outside shoulder. He also has a violent swipe move and will occasionally cross the face of the tackle with a nifty inside counter move. He can really corner and finish at the top of his rush. He isn’t as dominant against the run, however. He ducks his head too often and gets washed by OTs and TEs. He lacks ideal block awareness, too. Still, the effort is always there to hustle and chase from the back side. Overall, Ebiketie is a gifted rusher who should rack up pressures/sacks while he learns to play the run with more consistency. 

We should see Ebiketie jump right into a primary role on a Falcons defense that managed a league-low 18 sacks last year.

Rookie QB Desmond Ridder Remains Unsigned

Atlanta has now inked seven of their eight 2022 NFL Draft picks, leaving quarterback Desmond Ridder as the lone wolf.

Wide receiver Drake London, the Falcons’ first-round draft pick, was the first to sign his four-year, $24.6-million rookie contract on May 12.

From there, fifth-round pick Tyler Allgeier, sixth-round picks guard Justin Shaffer and tight end John FitzPatrick signed their deals prior to the start of rookie minicamp in May. And second-round pick inside linebacker Troy Andersen and third-round pick outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone each signed their contracts on May 25.

Round 1 – Pick 8 (8 overall): Southern California wide receiver Drake London ($24.6 million)

Round 2-Pick 7 (38 overall): Penn State defensive end Arnold Ebiketie ($9.69 million)

Round 2 – Pick 11 (43 overall): Traded to the New York Giants

Round 2 – Pick 26 (58 overall) from the Tennessee Titans: Montana State linebacker Troy Andersen ($6.49 million)

Round 3 – Pick 10 (74 overall): Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder

Round 3 – Pick 18 (82 overall) from the Indianapolis Colts: Western Kentucky outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone ($4.2 million)

Round 4 – Pick 9 (114 overall): Traded to the New York Giants

Round 5 – Pick 8 (151 overall): BYU running back Tyler Allgeier ($3.99 million)

Round 6 – Pick 11 (190 overall): Georgia guard Justin Shaffer ($3.877 million)

Round 6 – Pick 35 (213 overall): Georgia tight end John FitzPatrick ($3.815 million)

