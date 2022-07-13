Falcons Sign Rookie Stud Defender

The Atlanta Falcons have officially signed their second-round pick, Arnold Ebiketie, the team announced on Wednesday, July 13.
Ebiketie’s four-year rookie deal is worth an estimated $9.69 million and carries a $1.76 million cap hit in 2022, according to Falcons’ team report Tori McElhaney.
In the second round of this year’s draft, Atlanta sent their No. 43 and 114 picks to the New York Giants in order to snag Ebiketie a No. 38 overall out of Penn State.
ALL the latest Falcons news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Falcons newsletter here!
Falcons Land the ‘Doctor Of Pass Rush’
Can’t pronounce Arnold’s last name correctly? No problem. You can just call him “Dr.”, aka the ‘doctor of pass rush,’ which is what he goes by according to NFL Network’s Andrew Siciliano.
Round 1 – Pick 8 (8 overall): Southern California wide receiver Drake London ($24.6 million)
Round 2-Pick 7 (38 overall): Penn State defensive end Arnold Ebiketie ($9.69 million)
Round 2 – Pick 11 (43 overall): Traded to the New York Giants