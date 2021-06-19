Falcons Officially Sign Beast Safety Richie Grant

The Atlanta Falcons officially signed their second-round pick of the NFL draft this year, safety Richie Grant.

Grant’s rookie deal is for four years and worth $8.2 million, according to Spotrac.

We have signed S Richie Grant. — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) June 18, 2021

Before drafting Grant, the Falcons traded their second-round pick (35th overall) to the Broncos which moved them back five spots but gave them an additional pick in the fourth round (114th).

Grant Will Be Expected To Make an Impact His Rookie Year

The Central Florida product will have a lot of pressure on him during his first year since Atlanta’s safety room is slim. Due to their salary cap situation, the Falcons split ways with four of their core safeties this offseason; Keanu Neal, Damontae Kazee, Ricardo Allen and Sharrod Neasman.

They still have Jaylin Hawkins and T.J. Green on the depth chart and signed Duron Harmon and Erik Harris in free agency.

This past season, Grant started all but one of 10 games for UCF and recorded 72 tackles, three interceptions, two fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles and a QB hit.

In four seasons with the Knights, the six-foot, 194-pounds safety totaled 291 tackles, 29 pass break ups, 10 interceptions, 11.5 tackles for loss and seven forced fumbles.

When asked post-draft what the Falcons were getting in him, Grant said via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, “A dog. Pure and sweet. You’re going to get a dog. I’m ready to work. I never thought this could happen, but I’m forever grateful to the Atlanta organization for taking that chance on me. You are about to get a playmaker. A leader on and off the field.”

Atlanta Falcons 2021 Official Rookie Signings

-OL Jaylen Mayfield was selected in the third round (68th overall). A six-foot-five, 328-pound offensive lineman, he played three years at Michigan, appearing in 18 games with 15 starts.

-DL Ta’Quan Graham was drafted in the fifth round (148th overall). The six-foot-four and 294-pound defensive lineman played 48 career games with 24 starts in four seasons at Texas. Last season, Graham started all nine games and recorded 23 tackles, including seven for a loss, 2.0 sacks, two QB hits and one fumble recovery.

-LB Adetokunbo Ogundeji out of the Univesity of Notre Dame went in the sixth round (182nd overall). The six-foot-four, 268-pound outside linebacker played in 43 games in four seasons for the Irish. In that time span, he recorded 80 tackles, including 17 for a loss, 13.0 sacks, six forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

-CB Avery Williams also went in the sixth round (183rd overall). The five-foot-nine, 195 pounds, cornerback and return specialist played in 48 games at Boise State. In four seasons, he posted 152 career tackles, 26 passes defensed, four interceptions and five fumble recoveries. As a special teamer, Williams recorded 38 kick returns for 1,042 yards and three touchdowns. He also had 82 punt returns for 948 yards and six TDs.

-WR Frank Darby, another sixth-round pick (187th overall), stands at six-foot-one, 200 pounds. He saw action in 40 career games at Arizona State where he reeled in 67 receptions for 1,317 yards and 13 touchdowns.

– CB Darren Hall was selected in the fourth (108th overall) out of San Diego State. The six-foot, 190-pound CB played in 37 games, starting his last 23. He finished his collegiate career posting 134 total tackles (101 solo), 31 passes defensed, six interceptions, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

-C Drew Dalman also went in the fourth round a few picks later at 114th overall. In four years at Stanford, the six-foot-three, 295-pound center played in a total of 25 career games. He primarily spent his time at center, but also played some snaps at right guard.

The only rookie left to ink a contract is Falcons’ first-round pick, tight end Kyle Pitts.

