Falcons Sign Ex-Jets, Colts Center

The Atlanta Falcons are not done perfecting their 2022 roster.

In fact on Thursday, June 16, the Falcons signed veteran center Jonothan Harrison, among many other roster moves.

We have made several roster moves.https://t.co/XJ0vylgywd — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) June 16, 2022

Harrison worked out in front of Atlanta during their mandatory minicamp this week and they must have liked what they saw from him in order to ink him.

The Falcons currently have two centers on the roster in Matt Hennessey and Drew Dalman but could use some veteran reassurance from someone like Harrison, who has been in the league since 2014.

Harrison’s NFL Career Came to a Halt in 2019

Harrison, 30, originally went undrafted in 2014 out of Florida but was soon picked up by the Indianapolis Colts following the draft.

He started 10 of his 15 appearances as a rookie and saw action in all 16 games during his second season. Through three seasons with the Colts, Harrison played in 44 games (23 starts). After his stint with the Colts, Harrison found himself on the New York Jets roster where he played in 40 games (19 starts) from 2017 to 2019.

Harrison’s career sort of came to a halt following his 2019 campaign. He was released by the Jets prior to the 2020 season and then spent all but one game on the Buffalo Bills’ practice squad.

The New York Giants pick him up in February of 2021 but an Achilles injury landed him on the injured reserve.

The Falcons Are in Need of a Sturdy Center

The Falcons are in need of a reliable center since losing long-time starter Alex Mack to the San Francisco 49ers last season.

Last season, Atlanta attempted to rotate Dalman and Hennessey at the position before making Hennessey the starting guy––which work out so well.

Now, the Falcons are back to the drawing board and making it an offseason competition for the starting job, which Dalman appears to be winning, according to team reporter Tori McElhaney who gave her observation of minicamp:

During a two-game stint last season, we saw the Falcons rotate Matt Hennessy and Drew Dalman at center. Hennessy would get two series, then Dalman would relieve him for two. That only went on for two games, though, because it’s not an easy task to rotate linemen, let alone a center. Now, the Falcons have the opportunity to do that in OTAs and training camp. For the most part on Tuesday, Dalman worked with what many would consider the “first team” offensive line. We can say that because it’s the group that included Jake Matthews and Chris Lindstrom, who we can infer with ease will be the starting left tackle and right guard. With pads going on in August, we’ll know a lot more about the offensive line then.

The addition of Harrison could also give Dalman and Hennessey a reason to work harder.

Not to mention that the Falcons [specifically, head coach Arthur Smith] seem to be an origination that is all bout fresh starts and Harrison should get plenty of opportunities to prove himself once again here since he’s the most experienced at the position on the roster.

